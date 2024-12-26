Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Steve Johnson Uncover Who’s Harassing Ava Vitali?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, December 26, 2024: As mysterious messages threaten Ava’s peace, Steve dives into a web of secrets to protect Tripp’s mother from harm.
Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 26, reveal a mix of suspense, family reunions, and holiday cheer in Salem. Ava Vitali faces an unknown threat, and Steve Johnson steps in to help uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations bring warmth, even as dark clouds loom over Marlena and John’s future.
Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) turns to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for help as she becomes the target of mysterious texts warning her to stay away from Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). While Ava suspects Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), both she and Steve agree this isn’t Kristen’s typical style. Steve takes on the task of uncovering the real culprit, driven by his concern for Ava as Tripp Johnson’s (Lucas Adams) mother, despite their rocky history.
Elsewhere, Kristen shares a sweet reunion with Lani Grant (Sal Stowers) at the DiMera mansion. The old friends bond over family updates, sharing photos of their kids and catching up on life. Later, the festive mood continues at Paulina Price’s (Jackée Harry) home, where Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the family celebrate Christmas and the twins’ birthday with presents and cheerful moments.
Amid the joy, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) confides in Brady about missing John Black (Drake Hogestyn) during the holidays. John, away on an ISA mission, soon goes missing, setting Marlena on a desperate search to find him. Meanwhile, Brady’s holiday bonding with Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater) adds to the tension with Kristen as they navigate co-parenting challenges.
With mystery, heartfelt reunions, and looming challenges, Days of Our Lives keeps fans on the edge of their seats. Will Steve uncover the truth behind Ava’s harassment, and can Marlena find John before it’s too late? Stay tuned for more twists in Salem’s unfolding drama.
