Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Tate and Holly’s Romantic Plans Fall Apart?

In Friday’s Days of Our Lives episode, February 14, Holly Jonas and Tate Black make plans for a romantic night together, but Maggie Kiriakis’ warning may cause doubts. Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia Choi try to push forward with their adoption plan, and Steve Johnson surprises Kayla. Will Tate and Holly’s Valentine’s Day go as planned, or will complications get in the way?

Steve Johnson wants to make Kayla Johnson feel special, especially since she’s just returned home from the hospital. With help from Stephanie Johnson, he sets up a romantic surprise to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and their anniversary. Although Kayla remains worried about the hospital’s financial troubles, Steve reassures her that they’ll face any challenges together.

Meanwhile, Maggie Kiriakis sits Holly down for an important conversation. Aware that Holly and Tate plan to spend the night alone at the cabin, Maggie senses that this could be a big moment in Holly’s life. She gently reminds Holly about protection and makes sure she isn’t feeling pressured into anything. Though Holly insists she’s ready, Maggie’s words—and lingering insecurities about Tate’s past with Sophia—may cause second thoughts.

Holly also worries about the pregnancy scare Sophia recently had, wondering if she could end up in the same situation despite precautions. As she waits for Tate, anxiety begins to take hold, threatening to derail their romantic evening.

While Holly wrestles with her emotions, Tate gets caught up in another situation. He and Sophia make another pitch to Amy Choi, hoping to convince her to support their adoption plans. After Amy seemingly sabotaged their first attempt, they push harder to make her see their perspective.

However, Tate’s extended absence could leave Holly waiting too long and questioning everything about their relationship. If Tate doesn’t show up on time, their Valentine’s plans could take a turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel DiMera celebrate the holiday by reaffirming their love and desire for a child. As they cuddle in bed, they discuss the idea of adoption, setting up a potential twist—could they end up as adoptive parents to Tate and Sophia’s baby? It’s a real possibility, but getting Amy to agree won’t be easy.

As emotions run high, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Holly may rethink her plans with Tate, while Johnny and Chanel’s baby dreams could intersect with the ongoing adoption drama. With so many relationships on the line, Valentine’s Day in Salem is sure to bring surprises! Stay tuned for more twists and turns.