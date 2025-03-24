Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Tate Expose Doug’s Secret to Julie?

Monday, March 24, brings major drama to Days of Our Lives as Tate Black leaks a shocking secret to Julie Williams, Holly Jonas tries to contain a crisis, and Cat Greene surprises Chad DiMera. Meanwhile, romance is in the air for Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez. Here’s what’s coming up in Salem.

Julie Williams has been on a mission to uncover the truth about the stolen necklace, and now that she’s officially reported the theft, JJ Deveraux is determined to get answers. He pushes Melinda Trask for the truth, but Melinda stands firm—though she warns Doug that if the investigation doesn’t die down, she’ll have no choice but to throw him under the bus.

Doug, realizing how close Julie is to exposing everything, confides in Holly Jonas. He warns her that Julie saw the necklace on Melinda, and it’s only a matter of time before the truth unravels. Holly reassures Doug, predicting that the secret will stay hidden—at least until he can retrieve the necklace and confess on his own terms.

While Holly trusts Tate to keep quiet, he makes a shocking move. Across town, Tate reveals crucial information to Julie, leading her straight to Doug. Julie wastes no time confronting him, leaving Doug scrambling to explain himself. Has Tate just set off a chain reaction that Doug can’t control?

Meanwhile, sparks fly between Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez as they grow closer during a romantic night together. Now that they’re under the same roof, their relationship deepens, giving them even more reason to celebrate.

Over at Chad DiMera’s, his connection with Cat Greene intensifies. As Chad learns unexpected details about Cat, he becomes even more intrigued. The more he gets to know her, the harder it becomes to deny his growing feelings. Could Chad be falling in love again?

With Doug on the hot seat, Melinda fighting to keep herself out of trouble, and Chad’s love life taking a surprising turn, Days of Our Lives is packed with twists and turns. Will Doug be able to get ahead of the fallout, or has Tate’s slip-up sealed his fate? Stay tuned to see what happens next in Salem.