In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on February 12, a dramatic turn of events unfolds when Harris is shot, leaving him in critical condition. Tripp, also known as Dr. Tripp Johnson, uses his medical expertise to try and save Harris's life, while the investigation into the drug ring in Salem faces a setback.

Meanwhile, chaos ensues as a fire breaks out at the beloved Horton home. This alarming incident occurs shortly after Julie shares a heartwarming story about the house's history with Thomas and Charlotte. With seniors and children asleep upstairs, the situation becomes even more dire.

As Harris fights for his life, Rafe takes action by seeking answers from Ava and Stefan, recognizing the urgency of the situation. Elsewhere, Paulina finds herself torn as her upcoming surgery clashes with Chanel's wedding plans. Feeling guilty, Paulina grapples with the dilemma, while Johnny and Chanel contemplate their options for the wedding.

Amidst the turmoil, the residents of Salem are left on edge, wondering about the identity of the perpetrator behind these shocking events. Will Harris survive his ordeal, and will the truth behind the fire and other mysteries be revealed? The unfolding drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats in the coming episodes.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Theresa and Alex chat after watching an old movie. Theresa loves Valentine's Day with the right person and suggests a cozy night in. Meanwhile, at the Bistro, Tripp awkwardly apologizes to Ava, and they discuss the drug trade. In the dark Pub, Kate scolds Lucas for sneaking around, and then Harris bursts in angrily, ordering Lucas upstairs.

Later, Sarah and Xander share a playful moment after bath time. Sarah suggests they skip his run for a workout at home. Meanwhile, Chad tells stories to his kids at the Horton House. Theresa and Alex plan a simple Valentine’s Day, but Alex is concerned about Brady's presence at Theresa's meeting.

In his room, Harris advises Lucas to be patient and then reprimands him for talking to reporters. Kate is shocked and questions Lucas's actions.

