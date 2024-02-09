Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Friday, February 9, the focus is on Xander and Sarah, who are roommates and co-parents. Their feelings for each other are growing stronger, and the tension between them continues to rise. Despite their past excuses, it seems like they both want to take their relationship to the next level. Will they resist temptation or give in to their feelings?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Wendy and Ava have a tense conversation, with Ava warning Wendy about her relationship with Harris. Tripp tries to mend things between Ava and Wendy. Alex and Theresa have a serious discussion about addiction, allowing Alex to understand Theresa's struggles better. They also discuss Alex's plan with Kristen to keep Theresa and Brady apart.

In another storyline, Julie entertains Chad's children with a story while he focuses on exposing Salem's drug crisis. Lucas, hiding from Harris, needs to come up with a believable story for his mother, Kate. He has already confided in Chad and Everett about his situation, but now he must decide his next steps.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in the office, John tells Steve about meeting Konstantin in the park. Steve is shocked that John met an anonymous client. John explains he didn't know it was Konstantin at first. Later, John tells Steve about his confrontation with Konstantin, who accused him of killing someone named Catharina.

Meanwhile, Stephanie praises Everett for his work on the drug bust and suggests celebrating over dinner. In their living room, Sloan vents to Eric about feeling overwhelmed with motherhood and work. Eric reassures her and suggests co-sleeping with Jude.

At a group meeting, Theresa shares her shame over relapsing. Brady arrives, feeling guilty about his absence from Tate's life. Theresa assures him he's a great father, and Brady appreciates her support but emphasizes they should keep things uncomplicated.

In the prison visitor’s room, Harris taunts Clyde with a newspaper article about the drug bust. Clyde denies involvement and hints at incriminating information about Harris. Back in the office, John struggles to explain the situation to Marlena.

Outside, Everett and Stephanie discuss their rekindled romance and plan a double date for Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Eric and Sloan reconcile and share a passionate moment.

In the end, Brady and Theresa reflect on their past and decide to keep their relationship simple for Tate's sake, but they remain supportive of each other.

