Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander asks Sarah to move in with him for their daughter while EJ locks up Tate

In Friday's Days of Our Lives episode on January 5, 2024, Xander has a big question for Sarah. They're doing a good job co-parenting their baby, Victoria, but being apart from her is tough. Xander suggests that Sarah move in with him so they can be there for their daughter and not miss any important moments in her life. The question is, will Sarah say yes and take the leap?

Meanwhile, there is drama on the drug front as EJ takes harsh measures against Tate. He's determined to have the teen locked up and scared, even though Tate is innocent and confesses only to protect his dad. Brady and Theresa do their best to console and support their son during this tough time.

In another storyline, Tripp has disappointing news for his girlfriend, Wendy. She's packing up to go back to China, and Tripp might not be joining her. It seems like he's about to burst her bubble on that dream.

The episode is filled with emotional moments, tough decisions, and the possibility of big changes for the characters.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Chanel wakes up with Johnny, and they talk about how good it feels for her to be back. They also mention something special they did together for the first time. Meanwhile, at her apartment, Paulina and Abe have breakfast in robes. Abe apologizes for something that happened the night before.

Theresa thanks Justin at the police station for being there on a holiday. Alex arrives, and Theresa explains the situation about Tate's arraignment. Alex hires a different lawyer, stating they need someone ruthless. Theresa disagrees, but Alex insists on his decision. In the interrogation room, Brady argues with Tate about taking responsibility for the pills.

At the hospital, EJ instructs Rafe to keep him updated on Tate's arraignment. Rafe asks about Holly, and EJ shares her condition. Johnny and Chanel flirt in bed until Chanel receives a message about Holly. Johnny rushes out after reading about Holly's overdose.

Abe and Paulina discuss their relationship, and Chanel reveals her New Year's Eve adventures with Johnny. Theresa fights with Alex about who should defend Tate. Justin suggests consulting another attorney. Meanwhile, Brady blames Theresa for Tate's confession. Justin informs them of the lack of evidence and expects a quick arraignment.

In court, Justin and Tate attend the arraignment. Brady, John, and Theresa discuss the situation outside. Johnny tells EJ about Holly's Christmas Eve, suggesting she might lie about other things. EJ defends Holly, but Johnny points out that good kids can make mistakes.

Returning to the squad room, Tate's bail is revoked, leading to disappointment and frustration among the characters.

