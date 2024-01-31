Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Xander finds himself in a tricky situation. After receiving a mysterious call from a disguised voice, asking him to eliminate someone, Xander is left troubled and seeking answers. In an unexpected move, he turns to Stefan DiMera for help, hoping to unravel the mystery caller's identity.

Meanwhile, wedding preparations are in full swing for Johnny and Chanel. Paulina and Chanel take charge of the wedding plans, showcasing their boss-like efficiency. Johnny, on the other hand, has a crucial task at hand – finding the best man. Surprisingly, he chooses Uncle Chad to stand by him as he enters a new chapter of life with his bride.

Detectives Harris and Jada are on a mission to combat Salem's drug epidemic. Celebrating a successful drug bust, they navigate the challenges of their tough cases. However, tensions rise as Alex accuses Theresa of having feelings for Brady, leading to potential complications in their relationship. As the drama unfolds, love triangles and unexpected alliances keep the residents of Salem on their toes.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, As Stephanie exits Everett's Salem Inn room, a disheveled Leo, still in yesterday's clothes, ambles down the hallway. Sensing a potential scandal, he teases Stephanie about her night, but she asserts her privacy, adding a cheeky remark about Lady Whistleblower.

Meanwhile, at the DiMera mansion, Stefan reminisces about his wedding day with Gabi, feeling the weight of their current situation. Johnny, full of excitement, announces his upcoming Valentine's Day wedding with Chanel, but Stefan's mood remains somber due to Gabi's imprisonment.

Chanel sets up her Sweet Bits table in the Square, proudly displaying her engagement ring. Kayla compliments Johnny's luck and assumes Paulina is thrilled. Chanel acknowledges the distraction from her illness that the wedding planning provides. Stephanie, leaving the Salem Inn, appreciates Chanel's discretion regarding her personal life and notices her engagement ring, expressing joy for her.

Afterward, Everett and Leo leave the hotel, with Leo making playful remarks and insisting on secrecy about their conversation. Everett, sensing deeper issues, suggests Leo seek therapy. As they part ways, Leo humorously promises to keep everything confidential, adding a quirky pinky swear.

