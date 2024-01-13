Days of our Lives star Bill Hayes passes away at 98; Exploring the star's life and career
Bill Hayes, an iconic daytime television star who spent more than 50 years playing Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives, has passed away.
-
Bill Hayes was twice nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Days of our Lives
-
Bill Hayes originated the role of Doug Williams on the show in 1970
TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.
Actor and singer Bill Hayes passed away in Los Angeles on Friday. Hayes co-starred as the loved first couple of daytime television on NBC's Days of Our Lives alongside his real-life spouse, Susan Seaforth Hayes.
Hayes began playing Days in 1970 and continued to do so intermittently until 2023. A statement from the show says that he and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years. In the show, Seaforth-Hayes portrays Julie Williams. In 2018, the pair received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards.
While the actor will forever live in our hearts, let's take a closer look at the veteran actor's life and career!
Bill Hayes' life and career
Early life
Bill was born on June 5, 1925, in Harvey, Illinois. After completing studies in English and music at DePauw University, Hayes joined Lambda Chi Alpha. Hayes got a master's degree in music from Northwestern University and a Ph.D. in education from West Virginia University.
Navy Air Cops
He enlisted in the Navy Air Corps in March 1943 while a freshman at DePauw University. On his eighteenth birthday, he received a welcome letter instructing him to report for active duty on July 1. When World War II ended, he was only two weeks away from being commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Air Corps and was expected to fly a F8F off a carrier. He received the World War II medal and the American Campaign Medal. He later opted to live a civilian life.
Television career
In the early 1950s, Hayes made his television debut as a singer on Your Show of Shows. In addition, he appeared in other TV movies and on shows from the time, including Decoy and True Story. He kept making guest appearances on TV shows including Matlock, Hooperman, Cop Rock, and Frasier even after he had his big break on Days.
Days of Our Lives
Hayes made his debut as a lounge singer and prisoner on Days of Our Lives. Doug made a reappearance in the years 1986 and 1987 in addition to 1993 and 1996. He has most recently appeared on the show since 1999. His character was killed off in the spring of 2004 by Dr. Marlena Evans. Head writer James E. Reilly created a complex storyline in which Doug reappeared alive on a tropical island and returned to his wife.
Hayes was also a successful recording artist. His recording of "The Ballad of Davy Crocket peaked at number one on the Billboard charts in 1955.
ALSO READ: Is Catherine McBroom divorcing Austin McBroom? Fans ask 'the Ace Family is over'
Know more about Bill Hayes
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more