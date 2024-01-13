Days of our Lives star Bill Hayes passes away at 98; Exploring the star's life and career

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Actor and singer Bill Hayes passed away in Los Angeles on Friday. Hayes co-starred as the loved first couple of daytime television on NBC's Days of Our Lives alongside his real-life spouse, Susan Seaforth Hayes.

Hayes began playing Days in 1970 and continued to do so intermittently until 2023. A statement from the show says that he and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years. In the show, Seaforth-Hayes portrays Julie Williams. In 2018, the pair received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards.

While the actor will forever live in our hearts, let's take a closer look at the veteran actor's life and career!

Bill Hayes' life and career

Early life

Bill was born on June 5, 1925, in Harvey, Illinois. After completing studies in English and music at DePauw University, Hayes joined Lambda Chi Alpha. Hayes got a master's degree in music from Northwestern University and a Ph.D. in education from West Virginia University.

Navy Air Cops

He enlisted in the Navy Air Corps in March 1943 while a freshman at DePauw University. On his eighteenth birthday, he received a welcome letter instructing him to report for active duty on July 1. When World War II ended, he was only two weeks away from being commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Air Corps and was expected to fly a F8F off a carrier. He received the World War II medal and the American Campaign Medal. He later opted to live a civilian life.

Television career

In the early 1950s, Hayes made his television debut as a singer on Your Show of Shows. In addition, he appeared in other TV movies and on shows from the time, including Decoy and True Story. He kept making guest appearances on TV shows including Matlock, Hooperman, Cop Rock, and Frasier even after he had his big break on Days.

Days of Our Lives

Hayes made his debut as a lounge singer and prisoner on Days of Our Lives. Doug made a reappearance in the years 1986 and 1987 in addition to 1993 and 1996. He has most recently appeared on the show since 1999. His character was killed off in the spring of 2004 by Dr. Marlena Evans. Head writer James E. Reilly created a complex storyline in which Doug reappeared alive on a tropical island and returned to his wife.

Hayes was also a successful recording artist. His recording of "The Ballad of Davy Crocket peaked at number one on the Billboard charts in 1955.

