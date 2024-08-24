Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Gabi Plots Revenge As Brady Battles Guilt Over False Crime

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of August 26 – August 30 on Days of Our Lives, Gabi is furious and won’t forgive Stefan for sleeping with Ava. They were both miserable working for Clyde, missing their partners, and were completely drunk. But Gabi was in prison fighting to survive, so she has every right to be angry. She plans to take everything Stefan has.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

To add to the drama, Gabi approaches EJ with an interesting offer. EJ is the man who let her rot in jail, and she’s the woman who ruined his marriage. Meanwhile, Brady is in another mess. After losing Theresa to Alex, he got involved with Xander’s mom, Fiona. They both spiraled into dangerous behavior and now Brady is paying the price.

Fiona is letting Brady take the blame for hitting Sarah while drunk driving, even though she’s the one responsible. With Sarah now paralyzed, Brady feels so guilty that he’s ready to confess his crime to Jada.

Fiona won’t get away with this. Justin overhears something that might expose her. Meanwhile, Holly and Tate reflect on the people they’ve become. They’ve been lying to their families all summer, and now they realize their actions have consequences.

Advertisement

Finally, Melinda, a smart woman known for bad decisions, drinks tea from Connie, who pushes too hard. Melinda should’ve known better, and now she’s lucky to be alive. But Connie has taken her captive.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Tate, wearing just his boxer briefs, is working out when someone knocks on his cabin door. Thinking it's Holly, he opens it, but it's Sophia in a swimsuit and cover-up. She thinks he might be lonely since Holly is dealing with a family emergency.

Holly visits Sarah at the hospital with donuts. Sarah is glad to see her and says she’s doing okay, but she’s worried about Xander. She’s afraid he might take his anger out on the wrong person. Holly understands because she would be upset if someone hurt someone she loves.

Xander storms into Jada’s office, yelling at her for not finding the person who hit his wife. Jada gets defensive until Xander says Sarah is paralyzed. They both calm down, and Jada apologizes. Xander tells her to arrest someone, and Jada says they have a lead on the car that hit Sarah.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brady is stressed about his missing car. He gets a call from Maggie, who tells him that Sarah is paralyzed, making him even more worried. At the Salem Inn, Fiona drinks a Bloody Mary and remembers that Sarah lost feeling in her legs. She wonders what she’s done to Sarah. Brady visits Fiona and demands to know why she didn’t tell him about Sarah. He’s feeling guilty, thinking it’s his fault.

At the mansion, Abigail is upset looking at a photo of Chad and the previous Abigail. She calls someone and says she can’t do it anymore—it’s harder than she thought. Chad knocks on the door. Dr. Mark Greene comes to Sarah’s room, and she introduces him to Holly. Mark mentions Holly going to prom with his brother as a way to be with Tate. They talk about it, but Holly pretends to agree.

Advertisement

At the cabin, Tate reminds Sophia that he has a girlfriend and tells her to stop. She takes off her cover-up, revealing a one-piece swimsuit, but Tate rejects her advances. Holly enters, sees what’s happening, and throws Sophia out. She then asks Tate what she walked in on.

Abigail tells Chad she needs time alone, so she goes to the park, hoping it will help her remember things. At the hospital, Xander tells Sarah and Maggie about the partial license plate they found. Jada then visits Brady, who hides a drink and is asked about his car.

ALSO READ: 'Welcome Home': Hailey And Justin Bieber Announce Birth Of First Child; Reveal Name Of Baby Boy