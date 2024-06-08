Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Konstantin's Deception Unravels As Johnny And Chanel Face Baby Drama

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of June 10 – June 14 on Days of Our Lives, spoilers highlight the downfalls of Clyde and Konstantin. Johnny and Chanel also wait anxiously for news about their baby.

Days of Our Lives weekly spoilers and highlights

The truth catches up with Konstantin, as his lies and deceit are revealed. After his dramatic wedding with Maggie, someone is shot, leading Konstantin to make a chilling confession. Will he reveal his accomplice and the true heir to Victor’s fortune? Should Theresa be worried?

Chanel and Johnny, newlyweds, are facing their drama. Chanel is determined to have the baby, but they are both nervous about the baby's health. Next week, they will finally get the results they’ve been waiting for.

Meanwhile, Marlena’s practice is busy, especially with her patient Everett. Marlena has some bad news for Stephanie about Everett. Marlena’s son Eric is also in trouble, having given up Jude and lost Sloan. Desperate, Eric turns to EJ DiMera for legal help, unaware that EJ keeps a big secret from him. Couldn’t he ask another lawyer, like Justin, for assistance?

Finally, Clyde is back in Statesville. The Feds have taken the criminal drug lord off Harris’s hands and put him in a different prison to prevent him from running his drug ring. Rafe interrogates Clyde about his crimes.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Brady and Theresa wake up together and seem content in Friday's Days of Our Lives. Theresa mentions Alex, and Brady gets upset about feeling used. Just then, Alex knocks on the door. Theresa gets ready while inviting Alex in.

In another place, Xander talks to Justin, who seems distracted by his phone. Justin tells Xander about officiating a wedding, but Xander worries about Maggie's safety. Bonnie and Maggie go for a hair appointment, and Sarah joins them for coffee. Bonnie offers to help Sarah with her wedding, and they talk about inviting Xander's mom.

John meets Konstantin, who wants Maggie killed. John agrees, but he secretly plans to arrest Konstantin. Maggie tells Steve about their plan to trap Konstantin. Meanwhile, Theresa manipulates Alex while Brady gets upset and leaves.

Back at the Kiriakis house, Brady expresses his frustration about weddings. Konstantin arrives, and Xander confronts him about marrying Maggie. Konstantin reveals Victor's true feelings about Xander, upsetting him.

Advertisement

Upstairs, Theresa lies to Alex, hiding her plans with Konstantin. She convinces Alex to commit to her. Later, Theresa changes her mind about Brady, causing more drama.

In the Square, Bonnie and Sarah leave messages for Xander's mom about the wedding. Back at the Kiriakis house, tensions rise as the wedding ceremony begins. Maggie learns about missing money from Victor's trust, and Konstantin is accused of embezzlement.

Konstantin tries to retaliate, but the truth about Victor's death comes out, shocking everyone.

ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Strong Bond With Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Who Gave Him 'Strength' When He Needed It