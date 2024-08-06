Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Mayor Paulina Pressures Jada To Catch Rafe's Attacker As Connie Evades Capture

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, August 6, in Days of our Lives, Mayor Paulina asks Jada, a cop, to quickly arrest someone for stabbing Rafe. Paulina feels it makes her look bad if she can’t get justice for the Chief of Police.

Jada wants to catch Rafe’s attacker but has no leads. Connie, who attacked Rafe, wiped her fingerprints off the knife, making it hard for Jada to trace it back to anyone.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Security cameras could help, but they haven't been checked yet. Paulina is also out of ideas. Meanwhile, Connie is focused on avenging Li’s death, which she caused.

Gabi is still angry about going to prison for killing Li, a crime she didn’t commit. She’s thankful to Stefan for helping her get out, but she hasn’t forgiven EJ, who set her up. Gabi wants revenge and hopes Stefan will support her plan.

Alex, now knowing he isn’t Victor’s son, decides to move out of the family mansion. He plans to return to his apartment, which is conveniently located across the hall from Stephanie.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Advertisement

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Fiona begs Xander to forgive her at the Salem Inn while holding a pair of boxer briefs. Xander demands to know who they are. Fiona remembers shooing Brady out her bathroom window and lying, saying she met someone while getting coffee. Xander asks for the name, thinking he might know the person.

Alex finds Brady at Small Bar, upset about Theresa. He assumes Brady is drinking because of her, but Brady insists he’s only drinking club soda. Alex is relieved and jokes about not having to call Maggie. They toast to being left out of Victor’s will and Alex swears off ever seeing Theresa again. Brady uncomfortably drinks.

At the hospital, Stephanie tells Kayla that Everett has died and blames herself for not saving him. She cries, saying she didn’t realize Bobby was in control until it was too late. In Poplar Bluff, Chad and Jack find John tied to a chair with a gash over his eye. They free him, and John, confused, thought he was still in Greece.

Advertisement

Jack gives John his phone to call Marlena, who is just learning from Steve that her husband is missing. Chad searches the room while John tells Marlena he’ll explain everything when he’s home. He asks Chad and Jack why they’re there, and they mention Abigail.

Alex tells Brady he’s moving back to his apartment since everything he thought was his now belongs to Xander. Brady understands and admits his relationship with Theresa was never right. Alex jokes about Brady being done with women, but Brady insists his relationships with Theresa and Kristen are over.

Fiona asks Xander when he’ll claim his birthright. Xander says maybe never, as Victor treated him poorly for years. Fiona insists he deserves to take his rightful place as Victor’s heir.

In her office, Marlena tells Steve that John was hit from behind at Catharina’s grave. John shows Chad a video that confirms they’re in the same room where the mystery woman is being held.

Advertisement

Xander invites Fiona to his wedding, saying Sarah keeps him grounded. Brady texts his son, Tate, that he misses him, and then leaves the bar. Alex packs up his desk at Titan, rejecting Xander’s offer to stay. He takes off Victor’s watch, leaving it for Xander.

Stephanie and Alex share a lingering look as they come to their apartment doors. Xander sits behind the desk at Titan. Brady returns to Fiona’s room, and they share a passionate kiss. John recalls someone bringing him food and insists on staying to learn more. Chad finds a bracelet belonging to Abigail on the floor.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Such A Well-Oiled Machine': E.G. Daily Recalls Landing A Role With The 'Iconic' Cast Of Friends