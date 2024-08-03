Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Xander And Sarah Makes An Attempt TO Get Maggired Again

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

Xander and Sarah are ready to try getting married again. They’ve had bad luck with weddings, but they’re hopeful this time. The spoilers say they will finally get married and we hope their marriage lasts this time. Fiona, Xander’s mom, is keeping some secrets. She’s started drinking again and having drinks with Brady Black, who is also an alcoholic.

They’re trying to keep this a secret. Meanwhile, Brady’s dad, John, is missing in Greece. Steve found a bloody note at a grave that matched John’s blood type, which worried Marlena a lot. She’s anxious about where her husband is and if he’s okay.

Bonnie and Hattie are reuniting. Hattie is now the star of a revived daytime drama called Body & Soul. There’s a chance that producers Abe and Kate might want Bonnie to join the show. It’s unclear if Bonnie has the acting skills they need, but fans wonder if we’ll see these two party together like in the past.

Andrew and Paul will get more screen time before leaving town. Andrew will give Paul some advice, possibly about dealing with a sibling who’s an addict or finding a missing family member. Fans hope they stay in town longer.

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Steve returns from Greece and surprises Kayla with a yellow rose at her office. He explains that he couldn’t reach John while he was there but saw fresh flowers at Catharina’s grave.

There was a note from John expressing guilt about her death. Steve doesn’t know John’s whereabouts now but has a note with blood on it that the ISA confirmed is John's. Steve suspects foul play but hasn’t shared this with Marlena yet.

Paul meets Marlena at the Pub, where she updates him that John is still in Greece. She hasn’t heard from him recently, but Steve is taking care of him. Marlena is more worried about Brady, who hasn’t replied to her messages and didn’t come home last night. Paul reassures her that Brady went to a meeting during Theresa’s wedding.

Marlena is relieved but wishes Brady had contacted her. She asks Paul if he’s noticed anything unusual. Paul remembers finding Brady about to drink at his townhouse and says he doesn’t think Brady has been drinking. Paul leaves to check on Brady.

At the Salem Inn, Brady stumbles out of the bathroom, wrapped in a towel. The room is messy, and Fiona is sitting with her head in her hands. Brady jokes about their wild night, and Fiona laughs. They talk about their bender, with Brady feeling no regrets despite his headache. They decide to keep their drinking a secret since they’re both supposed to be sober. Fiona admits she needs to pretend to be sober to get back in Xander’s good graces.

Meanwhile, Xander tells Sarah that Theresa has pled guilty to kidnapping Victoria. He’s confident she’ll go to prison and suggests they focus on their wedding plans. Sarah hopes to have the wedding before his mother leaves. Xander is hesitant, but Sarah encourages him to work things out with Fiona, who is now committed to sobriety.

At the same time, Jack and Chad arrive in Poplar Bluff and find a billboard similar to one in a video. They realize the surrounding buildings don’t match the video location but find another billboard to check.

Maggie visits Victoria, who is napping. Sarah makes tea, and they discuss Theresa. Maggie is angry but believes Theresa is remorseful. They talk about Fiona’s struggles with addiction, and Sarah hopes Xander will give her another chance.

Back at the Salem Inn, Fiona invites Brady to stay in her room, but he’s unsure. Fiona insists nothing inappropriate happened between them, even though he slept in her bed twice. Xander knocks on the door, and Fiona panics, telling Brady to escape through the bathroom window.

