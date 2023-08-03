Days of Our Lives: Why are actors filing a petition against executive producer Albert Alarr? Find out

Several Days of Our Lives actors have signed a petition to remove controversial co-executive producer Albert Alarr. The Executive Producer is accused of creating a toxic work environment. Following an investigation into misconduct claims against co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr and a toxic work climate, he and his team reportedly fostered, not much had changed on Days of Our Lives, with Alarr still in command of the classic daytime soap. The Days of Our Lives cast is now taking matters into their own hands with a petition demanding a new leader on the show, which airs on Peacock. So far, more than 25 cast members have signed the petition.

Days of Our Lives actors sign a petition against executive producer Albert Alarr

According to Deadline, Alarr was the focus of a nine-week internal inquiry following reports that he was abusive to personnel (including cast members), making them feel uncomfortable and humiliated.

As per the petition, More than 25 cast members have reportedly signed a petition urging that Alarr should be replaced by another director-producer. "We want to make the most of this historic moment, not just for ourselves in entertainment but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole." However, Deadline did not reveal the names of the performers who had signed, citing contractual restrictions.

Prior to filing the petition, Alarr purportedly got an official warning and was instructed to attend training. However, he kept his job as co-EP and director, sparking outrage among the cast and crew.

Lisa Rinna and Peter Reckell’s comments on the Days of Our Lives controversy

Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed in the first season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem in 2021, verified some of the charges in July, claiming in a since-deleted Instagram story, "I couldn't believe the work environment. It was revolting. I was taken aback. I told a lot of people, including Albert, how I felt."

Around the same time, Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, turned to Twitter (now X) to declare, "We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives." He added, “It's shocking to everyone who cares genuinely about the show, its legacy, and the fans who adore it. I hope that a swift settlement will result in a return to its previous principles of family and respect for all."

Days of Our Lives allegedly halted production for at least one week to allow the entities involved to examine the situation before it further escalated. Days of Our Lives' distributor, Sony Pictures Television, declined to comment. The daytime drama's producer, Peacock and Corday Productions, has been contacted by TVLine for comment.

