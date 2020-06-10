Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans nearly had both her legs amputated due to ‘COVID blood clots’

The representative of Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans revealed that the actress nearly had both her legs amputated due to ‘COVID blood clots’ caused by the Coronavirus infection.

Days of Our Lives Judi Evans is currently in the hospital battling a serious Coronavirus infection. Reportedly, the 55-year-old daytime drama legend nearly had both legs amputated due to COVID-19 complications after a horse riding accident. Earlier this week, Evans’ rep, Howie Tiger Simon took to Facebook and posted an update on Judy’s health. Reassuring her fans, the rep stated that even though the actress her fighting for her life in the hospital, her spirits are high.

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital — 23 days now and counting. She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions,” the post read. The rep also detailed Evans’ symptoms in the post. She had mild symptoms — fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots.”

Because of the blood clots, the actress had to go into surgery, where the doctors forgot to numb her leg before cutting into it to perform the operation. “When she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully (conscious) with no numbing of the area!” the rep revealed stating that Evans is thankful for everyone who prayed for her.

“However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi 'humor' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they have helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID-19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!" the rep concluded the post.

