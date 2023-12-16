Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: General Hospital, Kelly Clarkson Show lead the way; See the full winners list

The 50th Daytime Emmys concluded minutes ago. The in-person award ceremony was held at the Bonaventure Hotel in LA and was hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier for the second consecutive year. The award ceremony celebrated the best of daytime TV shows, among which The Kelly Clarkson Show and General Hospital dominated the winners list.

The award show was originally slated to take place in June but got delayed by six months owing to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nonetheless, the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony held tonight was nothing less than magical, as the stars of Daytime TV graced the ceremony with their presence.

The brightest spotlight of the night was on Susan Lucci, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her iconic role as Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children. She played the role for more than four decades, from 1970 to 2011.

ALSO READ: Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

The Daytime Emmys recognize everything that plays on TV from early morning to before prime time and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It includes soap operas, talk shows, cooking shows, and more. The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards were primarily dominated by ABC’s General Hospital, with six wins, including four in acting. Here’s a complete list of winners and nominees.

Advertisement

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) (Winner)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Today with Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Winner)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Drew Berrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Entertainment Tonight (Winner)

E! News

Extra

Inside Edition

Access Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actress)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Foster in The Bold and Beautiful (Winner)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane in General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan plays Chelsea Lawson in The Young and The Restless

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman in The Young and The Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actor)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful (Winner)

Jason Thompson plays Billy Abbot in The Young and The Beautiful

Peter Bergman plays Jack Abbot in The Young and the Restless

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos in General Hospital

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera in The Days of Our Lives

ALSO READ: What is YEWS? Kanye West allegedly in the process of setting up his own news channel amid his KKK hood controversy

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actress)

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (Winner)

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

Advertisement

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actor)

Robert Gosset as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (Winner)

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital

Daniel Feuerriegal as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (Winner)

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and Beautiful

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (Winner)

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesly, Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Days of Our Lives

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Beautiful

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS) (Winner)

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)

The Bay! (Popstar! TV)

ALSO READ: Has Billie Eilish ever hosted SNL before? Exploring the show's new promo featuring the singer