Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: General Hospital, Kelly Clarkson Show lead the way; See the full winners list
The award show was originally slated to take place in June but got delayed by six months owing to the Writers Guild of America (WAG) strike.
The 50th Daytime Emmys concluded minutes ago. The in-person award ceremony was held at the Bonaventure Hotel in LA and was hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier for the second consecutive year. The award ceremony celebrated the best of daytime TV shows, among which The Kelly Clarkson Show and General Hospital dominated the winners list.
The award show was originally slated to take place in June but got delayed by six months owing to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Nonetheless, the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony held tonight was nothing less than magical, as the stars of Daytime TV graced the ceremony with their presence.
The brightest spotlight of the night was on Susan Lucci, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her iconic role as Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children. She played the role for more than four decades, from 1970 to 2011.
Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List
The Daytime Emmys recognize everything that plays on TV from early morning to before prime time and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It includes soap operas, talk shows, cooking shows, and more. The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards were primarily dominated by ABC’s General Hospital, with six wins, including four in acting. Here’s a complete list of winners and nominees.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
The Bay (Popstar! TV)
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) (Winner)
The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Today with Hoda and Jenna (NBC)
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Winner)
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Drew Berrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Entertainment Tonight (Winner)
E! News
Extra
Inside Edition
Access Hollywood
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actress)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Foster in The Bold and Beautiful (Winner)
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane in General Hospital
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan plays Chelsea Lawson in The Young and The Restless
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman in The Young and The Restless
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actor)
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful (Winner)
Jason Thompson plays Billy Abbot in The Young and The Beautiful
Peter Bergman plays Jack Abbot in The Young and the Restless
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos in General Hospital
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera in The Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actress)
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (Winner)
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actor)
Robert Gosset as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (Winner)
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegal as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Daytime Drama Series
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (Winner)
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and Beautiful
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (Winner)
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesly, Days of Our Lives
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Days of Our Lives
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Beautiful
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS) (Winner)
The Bay (Popstar! TV)
Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
General Hospital (ABC)
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC) (Winner)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)
The Bay! (Popstar! TV)
Know More about the 50th Daytime Awards
