Daytime Emmys 2023: Drama series and lead actor nominees released, here's the list of first round categories

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that the nominees for the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. While the full list will be out tomorrow, four categories have been revealed early including drama series, lead actor, actress, and talk show host. Here's who has been nominated:

Daytime Emmys 2023: First round of nominees

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

When are the 2023 Daytime Emmys?

The full list of 2023 Daytime Emmys nominations will be announced on April 26, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET and 9:00 am PT. The annual ceremony will be held on June 16, 2023, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ as a part of a two-year telecast deal of the academy with CBS.

The Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be broadcasted on June 17, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, the very next night after the main event. It can be streamed live on Watch.TheEmmys.tv and the Emmys application. Stay tuned for the full list of nominees.