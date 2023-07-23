DC announces new animated superhero movies in 2024; Know details here

Two movies from DC that will both adapt well-known comic events from the 1980s will debut in 2024. The last four DCEU films will be released in 2023, while James Gunn's DCU relaunch will begin with Superman: Legacy in 2025, making 2023 a busy year for DC. The single theatrical release on DC's 2024 schedule is Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be released in October. With The Penguin, a Batman spin-off, and Gunn's Creature Commandos, the blue brand is anticipated to unleash two Max original series.

DC releases its 2024 animated film slate

Following the announcement that DC would reveal information about its 2024 animated film slate at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the blue brand has unveiled two new movies slated for release during the course of next year. Fans now know the titles and logos for both of the animated DC projects, even though no release date or any other specifics were provided.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth

After previously delving into the Multiverse plot on The CW in the Arrowverse's final significant crossover event, DC will once again adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths plot for a new animated film.

Justice League members from all over the Multiverse join forces in Crisis on Infinite Earths to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying all realities. As a result, the occasion can include figures from various earlier animation or live-action universes.

Despite the fact that DC withheld any significant information about the movie, it is expected to tie into the continuing Tomorrowverse, which will be further be explored in this summer's R-rated Warworld, starring Darren Criss as Superman and Jensen Ackles as Batman, among others.

Watchmen

Watchmen, which delves into the DC mythos established in Zack Snyder's 2009 film and a 2019 HBO series, will be the next motion picture. Uncertainty surrounds whether the animated film will be a new story set in the Watchmen universe, similar to the HBO series, or a fresh interpretation of the Alan Moore comic plot.

The characters in Watchmen are a group of retired superheroes who have had a big political impact on their world and are forced out of retirement after one of their own is killed. Watchmen is set outside of the mainline DC universe.

Future Implications of DC's New Animated Films

Crisis on Infinite Earths might be the movie that puts an end to the Tomorrowverse as DC tries to combine its content into one cohesive universe under James Gunn's direction. By fusing various realities into a single new one, the heroes in the comics eventually beat the Anti-Monitor, and this became the emphasis of DC going forward.

Even though it might make sense for the same thing to happen in this case, it seems unlikely that Gunn will attempt to establish his new universe through a home video release, especially given the fact that DC still has more animated Elseworlds series planned for Batman: Caped Crusader, My Adventures with Superman, and perhaps a Wonder Woman project.

Nonetheless, Crisis on Infinite Earths may at the very least conclude the current Tomorrowverse, which began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow in 2020 and will be revisited later this year with Justice League: Warworld.

What DC has in store for Watchmen is currently unknown, especially in light of the HBO adaptation of the novel's original plot. The Alan Moore comics, which hasn't yet been adapted into animated form, might end up being a more faithful adaptation thanks to this. Watchmen and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths do not yet have official release dates.

