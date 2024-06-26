DC Comics' Green Lantern Set To Arrive Soon On HBO; Ozark Maker to Helm Series

The Green Lantern series is in the works. HBO has given a green light to the new series set on the Green Lantern characters of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from DC Comics.

The latest adaptation of the DC Comics story is being spearheaded by showrunners from Ozark, Supergirl, and more.

John Stewart’s Green Lantern is coming soon on HBO

According to The Hollywood Reporter, over five years ago now HBO Max began developing a Green Lantern series with producer Greg Berlanti. He is also the creator of the DC Arrowverse on The CW network and co-writer of 2011’s Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds.

The original show had intended Guy Gardner and Alan Scott to be its primary focus. Seth Grahame-Smith was to act as writer and showrunner with Finn Wittrock (Guy Gardner) and Jeremy Irvine (Alan Scott) being cast as leads.

However, in 2022, an extensive creative overhaul led to Grahame-Smith leaving after writing a full season’s worth of scripts. John Stewart who also happens to be DC Comics’ first Black superhero is set to take the center stage now.

For the unversed, John Stewart is the Green Lantern of New Earth. He is the third to take up the ring after Hal Jordan and Alan Scott in the DC Universe. He is also an esteemed member of the Justice League of America. The character first appeared in Green Lantern #87 and was created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams.

Advertisement

All about the upcoming Green Lantern Series

The drama, consisting of eight episodes, will be under the stewardship of Chris Mundy (Ozark) as the show-runner and he will co-write with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost). Eisner award-winning writer Tom King who has worked on several Batman titles as well as Mister Miracle and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for DC Comics is also contributing to the show, as per the aforementioned outlet.

This reimagined version came about after Warner Bros.’ decision to elevate James Gunn and Peter Safran into leadership positions at DC Studios. They have been tasked with creating a whole new universe for both movies and TV.

At the beginning of 2023, Lanterns supplanted Berlanti’s Green Lantern series concept at DC Studios with a new version. Notably, however, Safran made it clear that Berlanti’s concept was more of a space opera, whereas the new take on Lanterns is more akin to a ‘true detective’ story leading to their mutually agreeable decision.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, Gunn and Safran are excited about bringing Green Lantern to HBO, stating that DC’s two most fascinating characters are John Stewart and Hal Jordan. They feel that this storyline will serve as a foundation for the new DCEU and it would be distinct from anything ever written before, said Gunn and Safran who have plans to roll out Superman next summer.

“John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman,” they said.

This excitement was also shared by Casey Bloys who is HBO and Max Content chairman and CEO. Lanterns will be produced by Warner Bros. Television in partnership with DC Studios while Mundy, Lindelof and King will work as executive producers and writers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Justine Bateman related to Ozark star Jason Bateman? Here's everything you need to know