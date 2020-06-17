DC FanDome: Online event organised by Warner Bros takes place on THIS day as Gal Gadot, John Cena are hyped up

Get ready to spend 24 hours with DC as an online event by Warner Bros titled DC FanDome makes it way very soon. Check out the DC FanDome announcement being hyped up by Gal Gadot, John Cena and more below.

With the coronavirus pandemic still going stronger than ever, major events have had to take a major backseat with the Oscars being delayed by two months from its original 2021 date. Moreover, Comic-Con, which is a huge event for die-hard fans of comic books, movies and tv shows, will now be migrating online in 2020 as Comic-Con At Home. It looks like Warner Bros have a different plan for DCEU and it's definitely getting fans as well as DC stars extremely excited.

Titled DC FanDome (Kudos to whoever came up with the apt name!) is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020, starting at 10:30 pm IST. Its lineup will feature popular DC films, television series and comic books. What's even better is that it will be a 24-hour extravagant experience. DCEU fans, in particular, will get extensive updates and looks at the highly-awaited DCEU movies like The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. You can bet there will be something special related to the highly-awaited Snyder Cut as well.

Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi took to their Instagram pages to share their excitement over DC FanDome along with John Cena, who enters the DCEU with The Suicide Squad.

Check out Gal Gadot and more hyping up DC FanDome below:

A virtual experience brought to you by DC! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/WpG8sY2i6f #DCFanDome https://t.co/MsP2kHzQhZ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 16, 2020

Gal's caption reads as, "Your love & support for Wonder Woman & DC has made this all possible. This is FanDome! A 24-hour experience, dedicated to YOU. DC & Wonder Woman Fans unite on 8.22.20 #WW84 is headed to #DCFanDome"

