  1. Home
  2. entertainment

DC FanDome: Online event organised by Warner Bros takes place on THIS day as Gal Gadot, John Cena are hyped up

Get ready to spend 24 hours with DC as an online event by Warner Bros titled DC FanDome makes it way very soon. Check out the DC FanDome announcement being hyped up by Gal Gadot, John Cena and more below.
8978 reads Mumbai
Even Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi are excited about DC FanDome.Even Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi are excited about DC FanDome.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the coronavirus pandemic still going stronger than ever, major events have had to take a major backseat with the Oscars being delayed by two months from its original 2021 date. Moreover, Comic-Con, which is a huge event for die-hard fans of comic books, movies and tv shows, will now be migrating online in 2020 as Comic-Con At Home. It looks like Warner Bros have a different plan for DCEU and it's definitely getting fans as well as DC stars extremely excited.

Titled DC FanDome (Kudos to whoever came up with the apt name!) is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020, starting at 10:30 pm IST. Its lineup will feature popular DC films, television series and comic books. What's even better is that it will be a 24-hour extravagant experience. DCEU fans, in particular, will get extensive updates and looks at the highly-awaited DCEU movies like The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. You can bet there will be something special related to the highly-awaited Snyder Cut as well.

Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Zachary Levi took to their Instagram pages to share their excitement over DC FanDome along with John Cena, who enters the DCEU with The Suicide Squad.

Check out Gal Gadot and more hyping up DC FanDome below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are no better fans out there than the #DCFanDome!

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Gal's caption reads as, "Your love & support for Wonder Woman & DC has made this all possible. This is FanDome! A 24-hour experience, dedicated to YOU. DC & Wonder Woman Fans unite on 8.22.20 #WW84 is headed to #DCFanDome"

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson’s Tenet and Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 push back theatrical releases

Are you excited for DC FanDome? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram,Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement