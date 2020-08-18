DC FanDome: Zack Snyder's Justice League, Robert Pattinson's The Batman and other footage expected to drop

The DC FanDome takes place this weekend. With numerous panels scheduled to take place, here's a look at the footage expected to release. This includes Zack Snyder's Justice League and Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

The annual San Diego Comic-Con took a backseat this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic Hall H will not hear fans erupt at every trailer releasing in the room. While we'll definitely miss the potpourri of trailers and announcements from different studios, DC will serve a small platter of the experience right in our living room with DC FanDome. The 24-hour virtual fan experience is expected to reveal details about upcoming DC - comics and movies - projects. The August 22nd event will also see star-studded panels.

The panels have been divided into four categories. Fans will witness panels under the Hall of Heroes, WatchVerse, KidsVerse, and YouVerse. While numerous events are planned under each category, our eyes are set on Hall of Heroes. This category will put the spotlight on the DC shows, movies and games.

Given that updates from numerous DC films are expected, the Hall of Heroes will see Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, James Wann, Zack Snyder, Margot Robbie, Andy Muschietti, Chris Pine, David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi, Patrick Wilson, Matt Reeves, Patty Jenkins, John Cena, James Gunn, and Kristen Wiig take part in the panels. The presence of these stars means there are chances of numerous trailers coming our way.

But what trailers/footages can be expected at the DC FanDome? Let's take a quick look:

Justice League Snyder Cut:

Zack Snyder has been teasing his version of Justice League since he received the green signal for his cut to stream online. With his excitement about the movie, we are hoping if not a trailer, at least a teaser of the unseen footage Justice League Snyder Cut's arriving at the FanDome. Snyder kicked off the countdown for the DC FanDome with a picture inside the dilapidated Wayne Manor on his Vero account and wrote, "6 days" on it. The director has been sharing glimpses of the movie via his social media platforms. The panel is spread across 25 minutes, starting from 5:45 pm ET

The Suicide Squad:

James Gunn has been sharing vague insights into the project, attempting to not spoil it. However, with The Suicide Squad debuting the poster a few days ago, fans are expecting the first teaser trailer of The Suicide Squad releases at the DC FanDome. Director Gunn has confirmed that he will be sharing a glimpse of the movie. "I'm beyond excited for you guys to get a glimpse of the movie on August 22," he tweeted. Fans are also eager to find out the roles of the new cast joining the OG Suicide Squad members. The Suicide Squad panel takes place at 3 pm ET and will last for a half-hour.

Go to "Hall of Heroes" in the #DCFanDome schedule builder to add #TheSuicideSquad panel with me & the entire cast to your itinerary - I'm beyond excited for you guys to get a glimpse of the movie on August 22 at 12 PM! https://t.co/yxtqJ9oMlO pic.twitter.com/8peirMj3IW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 14, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984:

Although the movie has been delayed a couple of times, the most recent time owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the hype surrounding Wonder Woman 1984 is still high. Given the anticipations, fans will be eager to get another look at Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' movie. Given that the movie has enough footage out to build the anticipation, the new look might merely be a teaser lasting nothing more than a minute. The panel will take place at 1 pm ET with the session lasting for 25 minutes.

The Batman:

We know, we know, the movie is still in production so how can we even imagine a trailer? But the team has filmed a portion of the movie before the Coronavirus outbreak suspended the filming. So there is a possibility of a teaser arriving at the FanDome. A new leak on Reddit has fueled the speculation that fans will get to see Robert Pattinson in action, probably in the Batsuit. The director and filmmaker are coming together for a half-hour panel on starting 8:30 pm ET.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020

There are also panels of Black Adam, Aquaman and Shazam! where the directors and stars will tease the projects. Dwayne Johnson, who plays Black Adam, teased his presence at the FanDome on Twitter recently. He shared a special video announcing, "THEY NEEDED A HERO. INSTEAD THEY GOT ME," before adding, "Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - #DCFanDome! This one’s just for you - THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD! Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd!"

Are you excited about the DC FanDome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

