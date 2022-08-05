DC League of Super-Pets Review: This 'paw-some' comedy packs ample heart to make it a delightful watch

DC League of Super-Pets

DC League of Super-Pets Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves

DC League of Super-Pets Director: Jared Stern

DC League of Super-Pets Stars: 3.5/5

Even though DCEU may not have completely figured out how to make the most of its content yet, at least unlike Marvel, the thing that works for them since the beginning has been how they are able to drop individual films more successfully compared to the collective effort as a continued franchise. In its own space yet not completely independent, DC League of Super-Pets is a fine example of how DC should be using its material. Laden with inside jokes that will only make a true DC fan flutter yet at the same time light-hearted entertainment that stands aside from all the comic-book humour, the balance of it all makes this film a joyous watch.

When it comes to animated superhero comedies, there's no doubt that I'd still pick The Lego Batman (2017) as the best given its witty writing and while DC League Super-Pets doesn't come close to creating that, it's still enjoyable enough. The idea of having super-pets forming an unlikely crew and using their powers to rescue the actual heroes seems fun on paper and combines that with some good CGI moments and a brilliant voice cast and you get a film that won't let you down.

In DC League of Super-Pets, we commence the adventurous journey that lies ahead with an adorable scene of young Kal-El and his cute pup. The superman origins story is nicely captured here with the tweak that when Superman is being placed in a spaceship by his father, Jor-El (voiced by Keith David), so he can escape his about-to-be-destroyed home planet of Krypto, the little one finds an unlikely company as his best friend aka the pup leaps into the capsule and thus begin the Earth adventures of Superman (John Krasinski) and Krypto (Dwayne Johnson).

Although things seem to be on the verge of change for Superman and his super-dog (having all the powers processed by Superman) Krypto's bond as a third person enters their equation with Superman finding his lady love Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde). While Krpto's anxieties increase with the thought of being prepared from his beloved "Supes" as he calls him, there's a greater danger than Lois Lane out there to break the two up as Lulu, the guinea pig (Kate McKinnon) is out there to take Superman hostage. Much like Superman, Krypto also loses his powers to Kryptoniteg (the classic one) but there's also an orange Kryptonite that ends up giving superpowers to some other pets including, Ace, the bulldog (Kevin Hart), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), a squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna) and Merton, a turtle (Natasha Lyonne). As Krypto turns to this gang of super pets to help rescue his best friend, there are also other Justice League heroes in tow whom we meet soon.

Among the Justice League characters that appear in the film, it's an easy choice that Keanu Reeves-led Batman absolutely steals the show. Reeves provides him an amazing baritone voice and one particular exchange between him and Ace (Kevin Hart) as they discuss their dislike for working as a team is particularly amazing. While Batman gets all mopey saying he misses his parents, Ace talks about his difficult "puppyhood" when he was separated from his family. It's a masterclass in voice acting how Reeves and Hart pull off this amazing scene.

As for Johnson, he provides Krypto, the perfect personality as that of a beloved pet whose bond with "Supes" is thick and also the know-it-all, courageous side that gets annoying and lovable all at once. The exchanges between Krypto and Ace seem much like the real-life conversations that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart would have and if you have seen the camaraderie between the two, you know how entertaining it is. Imagine that in a fun DC banter set-up and you'll realise the absolute joy that these two pack in the film.

DCEU villains may be known as the darkest ones when it comes to comic books and Kate McKinnon's guinea pig is no less. Lulu has the ability to kill someone with her sarcasm itself but for the sake of action, she also gets to use Kryptonite to deem Superman powerless. Lulu is an evil genius whose narcissism is unmatched and kudos to Kate for making an amazing villain.

The film is laced with ample moments that bring sheer joy and laughter including all the action bits that seem standard for a film like this. Imagination runs wild in this one and there's nothing quite as innovative as hairball grenades that make it into the film. The scenes where the pets receive their powers seem the most formulaic and the entire sequence feels extremely familiar to any and every setup where someone realises they have superpowers.

All in all, the DC League of Super-Pets seems to hit the brief about making a film that is an absolute family entertainer. While the adults get to geek out on spotting the DCEU elements and connections, the kids will be easily won over by the "paw-some" bits. With a run time that seems perfect to help you put away all your worries, this animated comedy is a dose of all things fun.