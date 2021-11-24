DC League of Super Pets Trailer: Dwayne Johnson voice Superman’s furry best friend Krypto the Super Dog

Who says superheroes can't walk on all fours? If you've ever wondered who fights crime while Superman isn't around, Dwayne Johnson is your man. Johnson portrays Superman's furry best buddy Krypto the Super-Dog in the forthcoming animated film "DC League of Super-Pets” who teams up with other superhero pets to battle crime while their masters are elsewhere occupied.

Check out the trailer below:

Viewers received their first look at Johnson's take on the mighty pooch in the new teaser, which was written and directed by Jared Stern ("The Lego Batman Movie") and co-directed by Sam Levine. A pig with the ability to expand to monster proportions, a super-fast turtle, and a squirrel with the ability to fire lightning from its hands are among the other super-powered pets rescuing the planet. However, when Superman and the rest of the Justice League are abducted, Krypto must persuade the shelter animal to harness their newfound abilities and assist him in rescuing the superheroes.

Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil, and Keanu Reeves join the dynamic combo. Marc Maron has also agreed to play Lex Luthor in this universe of two and four-legged heroes and villains.

Interestingly, Johnson, who is already one of Hollywood's most bankable box office attractions, is gearing up for a particularly fantastic 2022, with "DC League of Super-Pets" due out on May 20 and his live-action take on DC Comics hero "Black Adam" due out on July 29.

