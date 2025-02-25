DC Studios Announces New Animated Projects On Green Lantern, Starfire, and More

DC Studios is simply expanding more and more. With already a lot of projects under development and the official outing of Superman yet to be released, three new animated projects have been announced by the studio that is helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

For everyone’s intrigue, the DC Studios recently announced three new TV series, My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers, and Starfire. As per Variety, all three outings will be “younger-skewing” animated series and will be overseen by executive producer Sam Register.

While My Adventures with Green Lantern will be executive produced by Jake Wyatt, with Stephanie Gonzaga being its co-executive producer, it will talk about a high school student, Jessica Cruz.

Her life is “upended when, according to an official logline, a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion,” Variety described.

Further, the outlet also reported that things get even worse when a lot more debris falls from space, which happens to be from the Lanterns’ ancient space wars. Interestingly, this even carries some of the Green Lantern’s alien foes.

Meanwhile, DC Super Powers will be about an Alliance School for Heroes. This series would showcase the adventures of characters including Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra, who will be mentored by the principal of the school, Martian Manhunter.

This series will be executive produced by Matt Beans, with Michael Chang being its supervising producer. Talking about Starfire, Josie Campbell is set to take the executive producing duties, with Brianne Droughard serving as co-executive producer.

Advertisement

The series will show Starfire using an ancient spaceship to escape from her home planet and explore stars. On her adventure, she will meet space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld.