DC Universe CEO James Gunn Addresses Rumors Over His Upcoming Superman Movie; DETAILS Inside

The co-head of DC Universe is setting the record straight by addressing the rumors over his upcoming Superman movie. On Threads by Instagram, James Gunn responded to fan questions and cleared the air on the rumors lingering on the internet. Moreover, the head of the studio shared updates on the Supergirl movie and whether the character would make an appearance in the film or not.

Gunn disclosed that neither he nor any other studio official had released the movie's purported logline. Hence, the claims of Superman being set in 2021 were false.

What did James Gunn say about the rumors about Superman?

Responding to the fan questions on Threads, Gunn was asked if Superman was set in 2021. Responding, the CEO of DC Studios said, "No," but that wasn’t the case. Speaking to a media portal in 2023, Gunn claimed, "It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I've said in the past).”

He added, “But I wouldn't describe the plot this way, & I wouldn't call Clark a cub reporter. He's a thirty-year-old full-on reporter. But, yeah, we shoot in March. I'm grateful that every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times, and if we had, we'd never make July 2025."

The head of DC Studios also discussed the news of Rachel Brosnahan giving a screen test with the lead of the upcoming film, David Corenswet. Gunn stated, "One year ago today, David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois. When they first read together, it was like magic.”

Continuing along the same lines, the film's writer-director said, “What a wonderful year it's been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I've ever had the opportunity to work with. I can't wait for [audiences] to see them on screen in just a little over a year."

What did Rachel Brosnahan say about her role in the DC Universe film?

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shared her excitement over getting to portray Lois Lane in the legendary DC movies. Moreover, the actress claimed she is grateful to Gunn for making her a part of his movies.

Brosnahan said, "When the opportunity came on…I'm such a fan of James Gunn from afar… we're still finding these characters. We haven't started shooting yet. You'll meet the final version of them."

Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

