DC's Clayface: Kick-Ass 2's Jeff Wadlow And Eden Lake's James Watkins Are In Race To Grab Director's Seat

With the success of Creature Commandos and eyes looking up to the sky for Superman, DC Studios is now aiming for Clayface. As per recent reports, the studio is now aiming for its next step, which will be auditioning directors with their pitches.

According to a report by Deadline, DC brass is all set to hear the pitches from potential filmmakers in the upcoming week. As per the outlet, the key candidates here are Jeff Waldow, who is widely appreciated for Truth or Dare, as well as Speak No Evil‘s James Watkins.

It was previously announced that a screenplay for Clayface would be penned by Mike Flanagan, a highly acclaimed horror movie director. The movie at present is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, a few rumors also suggest that the casting for the outing is in process as well. Reports state that once a filmmaker has been attached to the project, DC Studios would start looking out for faces that would fit the script and the director’s pitch. In this process, even the selected director would assess the studios, having his casting choices suggested.

The co-chairs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, would be producing the outing in the discussion, along with Matt Reeves, who has previously impressed Detective Comics lovers with his Robert Pattinson-starring 2022 movie The Batman. These three will be joined by Lynn Harris in the process of production.

Chantal Nong is attached to the project as its executive producer. While Mike Flanagan already happens to be a part of Clayface and also has the talents of a filmmaker, he won't be directing it due to his prior commitments, which include the Exorcist reboot.

Speaking of the genre of Clayface, it will be a horror-thriller-tragedy, with the lead protagonist not portrayed as a villain.