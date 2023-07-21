DC's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: What to expect from the crossover? Here's everything we know

This weekend marks the official start of San Diego Comic-Con, and the four-day festival is expected to feature numerous significant comic book announcements. According to a statement from DC Comics on Thursday, the epic conflict between Legendary's Monsterverse and the DC Universe will hit shop shelves this Fall. The series will be produced in association with DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International. Brian Buccellato, a writer known for his work on The Flash, Injustice, and Detective Comics, will be responsible for writing the series, while Christian Duce, renowned for his artwork on Batman and Fortnite: Zero Point, will handle the illustrations.

What is the crossover between DC's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong all about?

The seven-issue event series Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong begins as a normal confrontation between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom, but takes a hazardous turn when the border between worlds is breached, with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse arriving on DC's Earth! What happens will be a brawl of incredible scope and damage!

According to Jim Lee, president, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC: "As a comics fan, there's nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing 'What If' situations that come up when fandoms cross streams! In this case, it's a battle between the Justice League, the best superheroes in the universe, and not only the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, but also Kong the Great himself! A true comic book enthusiast won't want to miss this no-holds-barred crossover conflict, which has been years in the making."

Robert Napton, Senior Vice President, and Publisher at Legendary Comics, added:

"There have been a couple of classic crossovers since I started reading comics: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men, and the New Teen Titans—and we hope Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong joins that list of unforgettable meetings. I am grateful to everyone at DC, Legendary Entertainment, and Toho International for the passionate support we received to have these worlds collide!

I've had the wonderful pleasure to write most of the classic DC Super Heroes before—from my experience on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice—and I'm very excited about this project, Buccellato would conclude the announcement. This time, I get to use every toy in two distinct sandboxes to construct something significantly larger than life. It is such a delight to rip open both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse for this cherished endeavour. In this enormous undertaking, Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero make ideal collaborators. In terms of character moments, ravaging creatures, and intense superhero action, Christian has been superb in navigating the story's immense scale. Additionally, Christian's artwork is brilliantly complemented by Luis' gorgeous color scheme and execution.”

When is the release of the most iconic crossover DC's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong?

MonsterVerse fans will have to wait until issue #1 of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is released on October 17, 2023. The first issue's amusing opening scene shows Clark Kent and Lois Lane interrupting their day off to save Godzilla from destroying Metropolis. Our favorite DC heroes are going about their typical days.

