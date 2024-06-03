DC's Superman: James Gunn Shares Latest Set Photo; Here's What Is Cooking

After few days of unveiling the first look of David Corenswet as Superman, James Gunn shared some set photos of the filming location in and out. The film is currently being filmed in LaGrange, Georgia. Ever since the movie was announced, the buzz around the film which is supposed to be a new beginning for the studio; has been on top. And James Gunn himself takes the initiative to share details of the film. From releasing the first look to debunking the villain myth of the film, it’s been in the news.

Set photos of DC’s Superman released by James Gunn

As the filming for James Gunn’s Superman is going on, the director is not leaving any chance to keep the hype around the film up. Now, he has shared another behind-the-scene photo on his Instagram.

The picture has the director alongside Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), and two actors who may or may not have been included to the cast of the film: Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald. However, none of these guys appear to be wearing any costumes in this picture.

"Hanging on the set of #Superman with some of my favorite people," Gunn captioned the photo.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor.

In the 50-year history of Superman, on the big screen, only a few actors have donned the iconic suit: Christopher Reeve (1978-1987), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022).

James Gunn's Superman is halfway done filming

The DCU's co-head James Gunn has revealed that Superman's filming is currently a little over halfway complete. According to Gunn's earlier update, the first scenes of the project were shot in Norway. All production started earlier this year in February. Given his track record for being open and honest with his followers, Gunn posted an update on social media. When asked when the trailer would be released, Gunn said, "We're only a little over halfway through shooting."

No doubt, there are multiple projects that are on plate, but Gunn is currently giving full priority to Superman project as its shooting has been going on. The film tells the story of Superman as he navigates through his dual identity and he displays the ageless morals of truth, justice, and the American way, all within the world which seems to move away from being kind to anyone.

While fans keep asking Gunn about the first trailer or any other hint, the wait is sometimes good for a reason. It is better to give the post-production team enough time to make a visually stunning trailer than just making a rushed work. We can just hope, Gunn gives an update on the trailer's release date soon, to minimize the curiosity of the devoted fans!

