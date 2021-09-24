Dead To Me star James Marsden calls Christina Applegate 'inspiring' amid her battle with multiple sclerosis

James Marsden calls Christina Applegate "inspiring." The actor praised his Dead to Me co-star in the face of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, as per Entertainment Tonight. "That is her character. It is just who she is. Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person," he said.

While promoting My Little Pony: A New Generation with Ken Jeong, the actor further said "Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being."

However, Applegate announced in August that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis "a few months ago." "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," the Emmy winner shared on Twitter, adding that it had been "a tough road" since her diagnosis. "But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Meanwhile, Applegate, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy later that year, exudes strength. After an MRI revealed she had breast cancer at the age of 36, she had a double mastectomy to save her life. As per Entertainment Tonight, Right Action for Women, her organization, provides free MRIs to high-risk women. However, My Little Pony: A New Generation will stream on September 24 on Netflix.

