Dead Mount Death Play Episode 15: Will Polka be exposed? Everything we know about it so far

The mystery of the dead corpse surrounded the story in the last outing. However, what was more interesting to see was the back-and-forth conducted by Polka to conceal his real identity from everyone. This was something that he had not been expecting to be so difficult. But now that he has gotten himself into trouble, there will always be the fear of getting exposed. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the outing so far!

Dead Mount Death Play Episode 15: Previous episode recap and what to expect next?

The title of Dead Mount Death Play Episode 14 was The Corpse. In this episode, we see more about Polka and how he had been trying to come up with ways so that his identity remained hidden. This is where we get to see Kochou, a new entry into the story. As the story progressed, more hints and clues started coming out about the Corpse God. But nothing solid to prove about this had come out in episode 14.

The title of the next outing will be The Vampire. In this episode, the fans can hope to see Polka continuing to keep his secret to himself. While he was successful in doing so in the last one, the same might not turn around this time. This increased scrutiny is bound to complicate Polka's life even further. On the other side, Kochou might get more screen time in this episode after his introduction in the last one. It will be interesting to see what the next episode brings to the table.

Here are the release details of the next outing!

Dead Mount Death Play Episode 15: Release date and where to watch

No break has been announced in the release of the next outing. Thus, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll, the final release date of Dead Mount Death Play Episode 15 will be October 24, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with the latest intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

