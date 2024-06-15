Deadliest Catch Alum Nick Mavar Passes Away At 59 Following Medical Emergency In Alaska

Nick Mavar Jr., a former deckhand for the F/V Northwestern who gained popularity after featuring on several seasons of the Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch, passed away at 59 from a medical emergency at a boatyard in Naknek, Alaska, on June 13, per Bristol Bay Police Chief Jeffrey Eldie.

The policeman told Deadline that the fisherman was transported to a local hospital after a medical emergency on Thursday, where he died of natural causes.

A statement from F/V Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen

In a statement to USA Today on Friday, June 14, Hansen remembered his former crew member as “a very good friend and a right-hand man,” saying he's known Nick Mavar for his entire fishing career. “He has worked on our family boat for 25-plus years,” he added.

The boatmaster also shared that the news of Mavar’s passing spread like wildfire through the fishing community, which was no surprise at all given how “well-known and respected” he was by the fishing fleet.

Nick Mavar in Deadliest Catch

Mavar, for those who may not know, appeared in 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch between 2005 and 2021. The Emmy-nominated show is now in its 20th season and follows crab fishermen off the coast of Alaska as they continuously defy death during expeditions in the Bering Sea.

Nick, who also starred in Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait spinoffs, for the record, sued F/V Northwestern, LLC, for failing to obtain timely medical care for his ruptured appendix. The trial date for the case is scheduled for April 2025.

Mavar’s death comes four years after his co-star and fellow F/V Northwestern crew member Nick McGlashan first died at 33. He appeared in the reality series between 2013 and 2020. A couple of months before, deckhand Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack at 38. His death was ruled an accident following an acute cocaine intoxication.

Mavar is survived by his wife, Julie Mavar.