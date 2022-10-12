Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars and more MCU films get NEW release dates; Here's all we know

Weeks after fans danced to the joy of Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 , a new release date for the film has now been confirmed by the studio and even though the much-awaited film arrives in 2023, it will be delayed by a few months. As for the rest of its big releases, the studio is yet to confirm the casting for films like Fantastic Four which have been creating a lot of speculation with names such as Emily Blunt and Rege-Jean Page being thrown around for roles of Sue Storm and Reed Richards. Here's all we know about Marvel's newly updated release calendar.

The Marvel calendar has gone through some significant changes and it looks like fans may have to wait a little longer to watch the MCU films they have been eager to watch them. After the studio announced phase 5 and 6 releases at Comic-Con 2022 including films such as Avengers: Secret Wars and Fantastic Four, the same have now been delayed.

Deadpool 3's new release date

After the exciting teaser video announcing Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the film has got a new release date as it has been moved from September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024. With Shawn Levy turning director for the film after collaborating with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, both of which met with massive success, the expectations are high from Deadpool 3. If anything, fans have gotten even more excited about the film with Jackman's addition. While Hugh Jackman was last seen as the Wolverine in 2017's Logan where his character died, it's going to be interesting to see how he fits into the Deadpool timeline.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel left everyone surprised after they announced a new Avengers movie during Comic-Con this year. Avengers: Secret Wars which will mark the culmination of MCU's Multiverse Saga, has now been delayed by a year and will now release on May 1, 2026, instead of November 7, 2025. Since the studio had announced two new Avengers films, it seems the other one, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains steady on its original release date which was announced as May 2, 2025. As for Secret Wars, it has been reported that the studio is yet to rope in a director for the mega project. Recently, Mark Ruffalo spoke about Avengers: Secret Wars and whether it will top Avengers: Endgame at the She-Hulk premiere and told Entertainment Tonight that it will certainly be a "big bang."

Mahershala Ali's Blade

Mahershala Ali’s Blade has also been moved to September 6, 2024, from its original release date of November 3, 2023. The film's new release date announcement comes nearly two weeks after it was reported that the film is looking for a new director following the departure of filmmaker Bassam Tariq from the much-anticipated project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the vampire adventure thriller has currently been put on hold with the temporary shutdown of its production-related activities in Atlanta. The studio is reportedly looking to restart production in early 2023 after a new director comes on board.

Blade has already undergone several rounds of script rewrites and currently has Beau DeMayo, who has worked on shows such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as Marvel’s own Moon Knight as the head writer. Recent reports have also suggested that with Oscar Isaac teasing Moon Knight's return, the character may appear in Blade next in case a second season for the show is not announced.

Fantastic Four

Considered to be one of the biggest highlights of Marvel's phase 6, a major announcement for Fantastic Four was recently made at Disney's D23 Expo after it was announced that director Matt Shakman who directed WandaVision will be helming the film. Fantastic Four's release as per the new announcement has now been pushed back several months to February 14, 2025, from November 8, 2024. The film has yet to cast the four leads. Recently, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan addressed MCU casting rumours and stated that she hasn't been approached yet after rumours suggested that she was a contender for the role of Sue Storm which fans have also been speculating has been offered to Emily Blunt.

Also, John Krasinksi who recently appeared as Mr Fantastic aka Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was asked if he will be returning to the same role in the upcoming Fantastic Four on Jimmy Fallon's talk show but the actor remained coy about the same.

With the new release date, it might be a longer wait for fans to catch their favourite superheroes in theatres again. Which upcoming Marvel movie are you most excited to watch? Share your views with us in the comments below.

