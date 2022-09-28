Deadpool 3: Fans say 'bring it on' as Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in his upcoming film Deadpool 3 alongside the film's new logo.
In one of the biggest announcements for Marvel, it has now been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 as announced by Ryan Reynolds. Deadpool 3 also has an official release date and the film is set to come out on September 6, 2024. The Deadpool logo sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws was also released.
In the video released by Reynolds, the actor can be seen discussing how his character's MCU entry had to be special and then reveals how they had one idea. Reynolds then asks as Jackman walks by in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" "Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies. The video then ends with Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You — subtitled as "I will always love Hugh" — and a "Coming Hughn" teaser.
The news of Wolverine's return left netizens in a complete tizzy and given Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's bond, fans have been even more excited to explore what the Deadpool-Wolverine dynamic will be in the film. Shawn Levy, who made Free Guy and The Adam Project with Reynolds, is directing Deadpool 3 as it officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox.
The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's Logan. Wolverine famously died at the end of the film, and Jackman has since stated that the film was his swan song in the role so it's unclear how Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3 in terms of the timeline.
