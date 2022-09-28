Deadpool 3: Fans say 'bring it on' as Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine

In one of the biggest announcements for Marvel, it has now been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 as announced by Ryan Reynolds. Deadpool 3 also has an official release date and the film is set to come out on September 6, 2024. The Deadpool logo sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws was also released.

In the video released by Reynolds, the actor can be seen discussing how his character's MCU entry had to be special and then reveals how they had one idea. Reynolds then asks as Jackman walks by in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" "Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies. The video then ends with Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You — subtitled as "I will always love Hugh" — and a "Coming Hughn" teaser.