Deadpool 3: Here is why Morena Baccarin doesn't wish to sustain for long, ever since Marvel took over

For the forthcoming movie, one of Deadpool's primary stars might not be back.

In 2022, it was revealed that Ryan Reynolds would return to play the character in a new installment that also starred Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

But here is where the problem has occurred:

The third installment of the Deadpool movie will be the first to be produced following Disney's purchase of Fox; hence, it will be distributed under the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) banner.

Which has caused a lot of people to think that the third movie might be different from the first two. This has been confirmed by actor Morena Baccarin, who said the upcoming movie will be a "reinvention."

Here is what Morena Baccarin revealed:

She is also unsure about whether she will participate in the project or not. Baccarin, who played Vanessa in the original two movies, was asked on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You, "What was up with Deadpool 3? It is a very thoughtful question. I have to be quite tactful in what I say here.

I want to be in it, she continued. They've called to let me know I'm in it. We have not yet agreed on terms, but everyone is trying their hardest. It may or may not work out.

According to Baccarin, "This movie does feel like they're attempting to remake it a little bit" following Marvel's acquisition by Disney of the Deadpool universe.

"I think this movie will be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool," she continued.

