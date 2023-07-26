Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman indulges in a scrumptious cheat meal as he takes break from Wolverine training; PICS

The highly anticipated production of Deadpool 3 may have hit a bump due to the strike between actors and writers that has halted major films in Hollywood, but that hasn't stopped Hugh Jackman from staying committed to his role as Wolverine. Nestled in London, where the movie was being shot, Jackman continues his intense training regimen to get into superhero shape. However, even the most dedicated actors need a break, and Jackman decided to treat himself to a well-deserved cheat day, which he recently shared on Instagram.

Hugh Jackman and his cheat meal

After weeks of rigorous training, Hugh Jackman made a trip to Gordon Ramsay Burger to relish in a cheat meal that looked absolutely mouthwatering. The actor shared photos of his delectable meal. The spread included a delicious bacon cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, and the tantalizing mac and cheese slaw – a dish that's gaining its fair share of attention. And let's not forget the grand finale - a serving of sticky toffee pudding topped with a generous scoop of ice cream. To complement his feast, Jackman opted for a martini, and from the look of pure bliss on his face, it was evident that he was thoroughly enjoying his indulgence.

While fans might find it a little peculiar to see Wolverine sipping a martini instead of his trademark cigar and beer combo, it's important to remember that Hugh Jackman is, after all, not the fictional character Logan. Commenters playfully teased the actor, comparing his meal choices to those of Wolverine. But it seems Leopold, the time-traveling character from Kate & Leopold, could also appreciate Jackman's sophisticated cheat meal selection. It's a delightful nod to one of the actor's lesser-known roles.

About the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike

The ongoing strike has put many actors in a holding pattern, uncertain about when they'll be back on set. But Jackman remains steadfast in his preparation, mindful of his commitment to portraying Wolverine whenever Deadpool 3 resumes production. His dedication goes beyond diet; he's also refrained from altering his appearance by cutting his hair or shaving, staying ready to jump back into the role at a moment's notice.

With the strike affecting numerous projects, Jackman's decision to stay in London exhibits his professionalism and dedication to his craft. Meanwhile, co-star Ryan Reynolds, who can return home to Wales during this downtime, also remains close to the production.

As we eagerly await updates on the strike resolution and the resumption of Deadpool 3 production, Hugh Jackman's Instagram post serves as a delightful reminder of the lighter side of being a dedicated actor. Sometimes, even superheroes need a moment to unwind and savor the finer things in life, like a martini and a sumptuous cheat meal.

