Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Ryan Reynold's superhero franchise

Ryan Reynolds is a household name and so is his fun and lovable superhero character Deadpool. Deadpool, from a one off movie, turned into a franchise and Deadpool 3 has been officially announced today. The film is scheduled for September 6, 2024 and fans can barely wait for the third installment of this franchise. The Marvel slate has just gotten more exciting with this new addition. Their confirmed 2024 releases are Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four.

The surprise element this time is that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for this one, and that is a huge deal since Hugh's last film as Wolverine was Logan, back in 2017, after which he didn't play Wolverine. For the unversed, Hugh has played Wolverine for a good 17 years and his return in this much acclaimed character of his will bring a lot to the table, for the Deadpool film. In the announcement clips shared by the two stalwarts, Ryan claimed to be searching for the perfect idea, to distinguish the third installment of his franchise, He casually asked Hugh if he wanted to reprise the role of Wolverine, and he, in the simplest way possible, accepted to play that role.