Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Ryan Reynold's superhero franchise
Deadpool 3 will release on September 6, 2024.
Ryan Reynolds is a household name and so is his fun and lovable superhero character Deadpool. Deadpool, from a one off movie, turned into a franchise and Deadpool 3 has been officially announced today. The film is scheduled for September 6, 2024 and fans can barely wait for the third installment of this franchise. The Marvel slate has just gotten more exciting with this new addition. Their confirmed 2024 releases are Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four.
The surprise element this time is that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for this one, and that is a huge deal since Hugh's last film as Wolverine was Logan, back in 2017, after which he didn't play Wolverine. For the unversed, Hugh has played Wolverine for a good 17 years and his return in this much acclaimed character of his will bring a lot to the table, for the Deadpool film. In the announcement clips shared by the two stalwarts, Ryan claimed to be searching for the perfect idea, to distinguish the third installment of his franchise, He casually asked Hugh if he wanted to reprise the role of Wolverine, and he, in the simplest way possible, accepted to play that role.
Ryan Reynolds shared an official announcement video of Deadpool 3. Watch HERE
Ryan Reynolds has been on a hot run, with all his recent films leaving a huge mark. Be it Red Notice, The Adam Project or Free Guy. Red Notice became the most watched Netflix original in its first month, The Adam Project too acquired a top 5 spot and Free Guy won acclaim and did well theatrically. About Hugh, he was occupied with his world tour called The Man. The Music. The Show. to perform songs from the album, The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. He also was a part of the comedy drama Bad Education and a stage adaptation of The Son.
