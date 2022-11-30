Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman REVEALS what made him come out of Wolverine retirement to star in Ryan Reynolds' film

Even though it's been a few months, Marvel fans still find it unbelievable that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine/Logan alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. For the unversed, Reynolds tweeted and shared an Instagram post of a hilarious video, featuring Jackman, as the "frenemies" made the awesome announcement of Hugh's Wolverine comeback...

In an interview with Deadline, to promote his new film The Son, Hugh Jackman was asked about Deadpool 3. Referring to a previous Variety interview in which Jackman pictured the third MCU instalment along the lines of 48 Hours (1982), the 54-year-old actor was quizzed on how it all came to be, particularly, the Wolverine and Deadpool combo. Hugh recalled how 20 minutes into watching Deadpool - which was a few weeks after the actor announced that Logan would be his last outing, something he was "fully intended" by - he went like, "Uh-oh."

Having a bit of a hangover from The Son director Florian Zeller, Hugh Jackman recounted just driving out to the beach in mid-August, while he had a week off from performing The Music Man on Broadway. It was Jackman's first week off in around 8-10 months. A feeling hit Hugh of how he "really wanted" to play Wolverine, undoubtedly his most loved character, again.

Hugh Jackman: Wolverine Return Was "Obviously Lurking and Brewing"

Quipping how Ryan Reynolds was constantly berating him about returning as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman further recalled, "As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan [Reynolds] just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?' So yeah."

Nevertheless, stepping back into Wolverine's toes was an idea always on the back of Hugh Jackman's mind: "I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Well, we definitely have Ryan Reynolds to thank for Ryan Reynolds' Wolverine return!

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 releases on November 8, 2024.