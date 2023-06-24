Deadpool 3: Is Ben Affleck joining the Marvel franchise after The Flash?

Ben Affleck , known for his role as Batman, is rumored to be embracing the concept of the multiverse once again. After reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in DC's The Flash movie , there are whispers that he may also return as a Marvel superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent reports suggest that Affleck was spotted on the set of Deadpool 3, sparking speculation that he might reprise his role from the 2003 Daredevil movie.

The anticipation for the upcoming Deadpool movie is already at a fever pitch among superhero fans, with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and his collaboration with Ryan Reynolds ' Wade Wilson. Additionally, it seems that other X-Men characters may also make an appearance. However, the unexpected news of Affleck reprising his Marvel role has taken many by surprise.

Rumors are buzzing online that Ben Affleck, known for his role as Batman, was seen on the set of Deadpool 3 in the UK. It's worth noting that his previous character was not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was produced by 20th Century Fox. Given that several X-Men characters are returning, there's speculation that the blind lawyer turned superhero could also make an appearance in Deadpool 3.

Fans react to rumors about Ben Affleck

The internet is buzzing with rumors about Ben Affleck's possible appearance as Daredevil in Deadpool 3. The upcoming film is said to take viewers on a multiversal adventure, adding to the excitement. Fans are sharing their reactions and opinions on this news, making it a hot topic of discussion. A fan comments on this news, “Is Ben Affleck still making new movies or is he mainly reprising his old characters in new films within the multiverse?” Another person wrote, "Come on DC, let him also be Batman in this one. That would be a real multiverse! " A third one wrote, "Ryan should show up as Green Lantern."

