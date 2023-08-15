Deadpool 3: Is Taylor Swift playing the role of Dazzler in USD 1.5 Billion MCU franchise starring Ryan Reynolds?

Taylor Swift is rumored to play the part of Dazzler. This has been a much-awaited moment in the MCU, and according to reports, fans may finally see their wish being granted in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The notion of the punk-rock superhero fits Swift's own flair, and even Ryan Reynolds' declared his wish to have her on set in 2022, which basically fanned these rumors. According to several sources, Taylor Swift may appear in the film in a cameo role. Meanwhile, Fans are impatiently awaiting clarification on whether Taylor Swift will play Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

What do we know about Taylor Swift's cameo in Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift's possible appearance in Deadpool began in 2022, following Ryan Reynolds' acknowledgement of the possibility in an interview with ET. On August 12, 2023, Disinsider confirmed these rumors by placing Taylor Swift on their list of unconfirmed characters set to appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Despite the lack of an official statement from Marvel regarding the cast, it looks like Taylor Swift will make her cinematic debut soon. Swift joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is an enticing addition to the sequel. Swift's involvement with Deadpool 3 has further sparked rumors about who will or will not be a part of this exceptional ensemble.

When did speculation of Taylor Swift being a part of Deadpool 3 begin?

Although no formal confirmation of Taylor Swift's presence in Deadpool 3 has been made, rumors of her involvement stretch back to 2022. Reynolds, who previously portrayed Deadpool (Wade Wilson), revealed his excitement at Swift's MCU debut in an interview. He told Entertainment Tonight, "Are you kidding me? I would go to any lengths for that woman. She's an absolute genius."

The first signs of a Taylor Swift-Ryan Reynolds collaboration were in a teaser video published by Reynolds himself in September 2022.

Fans who were paying attention noted the film's resemblance to Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film video. Given Reynolds' image as a Swift fan, the teaser video came as no surprise to the singer’s ardent fans.

Taylor Swift was among the names expected to join the cast of Deadpool 3, according to Disinsider. While Dazzler's punk rock aesthetic has historically matched Swift's look, the character has also been played by Halston Sage (Dark Phoenix) and Alexandra Stoddart. However, the MC's broad multiverse narrative allows for a variety of interpretations of the character, making Swilt an ideal match. Her large fan base has turned to social media to express their delight, and the prospect of Dazzler personified by Swift is already generating excitement.

