Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige CONFIRMS Deadpool part of MCU; Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'first order of business'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the update, Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: January 12, 2021 12:31 pm
Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige CONFIRMS Deadpool part of MCU; Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'first order of business'
It is official, the Merc with a Mouth is joining Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool will be joining MCU phase 4 and he will have his standalone movie. In a conversation with Collider, Feige revealed that Deadpool will be in the universe and he will be R-rated. He also confirmed that the script is in place and Ryan is overseeing the script right now. However, he added that Deadpool 3 will not be filming this year. 

"Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," he informed the publication.

Following the news, Reynolds took to social media and reacted to the update. On Instagram, the actor shared a screengrab of a headline giving a Deadpool 3 update and joked about Bambi. He said, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom. #Deadpool3." On Twitter, the actor said, "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3." 

While fans are eager to learn more about Deadpool 3, Marvel fans are also counting down days to the premiere of WandaVision. The Marvel series marks the first release in the franchise's phase 4. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :ColliderTwitterInstagram

