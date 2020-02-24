Deadpool 3: Marvel not keen on retaining OG creative team, eyeing THIS director to helm Ryan Reynolds starrer?

X-Men fans have been eager to know about Deadpool 3. The Ryan Reynolds starrer will be the first Deadpool movie under Marvel Studios banner following the Disney and Fox deal.

Months after Ryan Reynolds teased that Deadpool 3 is in the making, a new report attempts to share an update on the third Deadpool movie. X-Men fans have been eager to know how Disney and Marvel Studios would treat the new Deadpool movie, especially since it would be the franchise's first movie following the Disney-Fox deal. Although the production house hasn't revealed its plans for Deadpool 3, a new report claims that Kevin Feige and others on the decision-making table are planning a few drastic changes for Deadpool 3.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Reynolds is keen on bringing back David Leitch and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for Deadpool 3. However, Feige doesn't seem to share similar thoughts. As per the international site's intel, Marvel Studios wants to hire its own director and writers for the project. The move apparently is the result of Deadpool 2 reception. The report notes Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are among the frontrunners for the project.

As for the director, another report from the site claims that Marvel Studios wants Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi to helm Deadpool 3. While the report points out that it is still unclear if the Academy Award winner has been approached, the outlet claims that his name has popped up during the discussion.

While these are interesting updates, it is to be noted that Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds haven't addressed these rumours. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

