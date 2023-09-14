Deadpool 3: New Marvel X-Men character rumored to join the cast; Everything we know so far

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool has certainly been one of the best franchises in the superhero genre. Well, with the movie around the corner, a lot of news surrounding the cast and the plot is coming. What has raised many eyebrows is the news of an X-Men character joining the team in the third part. Who is this character? What is the news all about? Here is everything to know about the collaboration. Read on.

X-23 reportedly joins Deadpool 3

According to reports from insider source @CanWeGetToast, negotiations were allegedly in progress to bring back Dafne Keen, known for her role as X-23 in Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine film, Logan. These negotiations, however, were reportedly halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Despite this setback, there's optimism that Keen could still reprise her role as Laura Kinney, aka X-23, once the strikes are resolved.

The tweet from the page reads "Sources have newly confirmed that Marvel went into negotiations with Dafne Keen right before the strikes started to bring her back as a grown up Laura Kinney/#X23 in #Deadpool3. They anticipated the strikes and are hoping schedules line up once the studios pay actors and writers fairly. Which lines up with Shawn Levy saying Deadpool 3 was halfway through filming. It’s not a significant role, expect it more to be a cameo."

More about X-23

X-23, also known by her birth name Laura Kinney and the alias Wolverine, is a fictional superheroine found within the Marvel Universe. The character was originally conceived by writer Craig Kyle and made her debut appearance in the X-Men: Evolution television series in 2003 before gracing the pages of the NYX comic series in 2004. Initially presumed to be a clone and later adopted by Wolverine, Laura's creation was aimed at crafting the ultimate killing machine. Her tumultuous journey led her to the X-Men, where she cultivated her unique abilities.

Possessing remarkable traits such as regenerative healing, heightened senses, exceptional agility, and bone claws coated with adamantium, X-23 has solidified her status as a prominent and powerful female hero. In due course, she took on the iconic role of Wolverine in the All-New Wolverine series. Notably, X-23 has also made appearances in various adaptations, most notably portrayed by Dafne Keen in the 2017 film Logan.

