Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman drop 'explainer video' on Wolverine's return after Logan
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teased the plot of Deadpool 3 and Wolverine's action sequence in a funny explainer video.
After making the big announcement about the return of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman posted another video where the duo sat together and discussed what fans can expect from their upcoming film. The hilarious video also happened to be an "explainer" from their end regarding the return of Wolverine after he died in Logan.
Posting the video on his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds wrote in the caption, "quick explainer video". The video starts with the actor talking about Jackman's Wolverine dying in Logan and says, "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that." Reynolds then teases, "What actually happens in our film is these two f*****g guys..." and the audio fades out with Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go playing in the background as the two actors mime plot points.
The video then concludes with Jackman and Reynolds thanking the MCU, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige following which set of photos of the two together across the years appear in a montage with the last picture of them alongside director Shaun Levy who is helming Deadpool 3.
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's video here:
While the announcement of Jackman's return as Wolverine sent fans in a tizzy, there are several burning questions that netizens have been seeking answers to including how Deadpool and Wolverine will be introduced in the MCU and whether there will be a connection between the multiverse and the X-Men universe. The wait for these answers is long though given that Deadpool 3 has been slated for a 2024 release.
