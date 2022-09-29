Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman drop 'explainer video' on Wolverine's return after Logan

After making the big announcement about the return of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman posted another video where the duo sat together and discussed what fans can expect from their upcoming film. The hilarious video also happened to be an "explainer" from their end regarding the return of Wolverine after he died in Logan.

Posting the video on his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds wrote in the caption, "quick explainer video". The video starts with the actor talking about Jackman's Wolverine dying in Logan and says, "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that." Reynolds then teases, "What actually happens in our film is these two f*****g guys..." and the audio fades out with Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go playing in the background as the two actors mime plot points.