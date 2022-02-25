Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds offers hopeful update, reveals to share 'a lot of news' soon

Ryan Reynolds teases new Deadpool 3 updates! Fabs have been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting intently for any news regarding the upcoming third edition of the blockbuster Deadpool. The Ryan Reynolds starrer first came out in 2016 after being pushed back for more than a decade. Previously, Marvel Studios confirmed that the movie was in the works with Reynolds.

In a recent sit down with Collider, via ComicBook, the Free Guy actor shared some updates on the film. When Reynolds was asked if he has had any discussions about the movie with director Shawn Levy, Reynolds answered, "We pretty much talk about everything, but I'll say this about that particular subject is I'll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I'll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road."

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Reynolds had revealed that the shooting for the much-awaited sequel was estimated to begin at the end of 2022. In another chat with ComicBook, Marvel's Kevin Feige teased that a tentative release date for the movie was already set. He also disclosed that the script of the movie was also being penned, "the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak."

However, Reynolds is suspected to suit up for a different Marvel production before Deadpool 3. Fans are hopeful that Deadpool might make a cameo in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

