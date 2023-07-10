Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds reveals first look of Hugh Jackman in comic accurate costume; Netizens REACT

Marvel fans have been buzzing with excitement as Ryan Reynolds gave us a sneak peek of Deadpool 3 on Monday. Deadpool 3 is currently being shot in the United Kingdom with the star of the franchise, Ryan Reynolds. The star announced the third installment of his hit franchise on his YouTube channel, alongside the Australian powerhouse Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds gives an exclusive first look of Hugh Jackman

Reynolds earlier today posted a still picture of himself as well as Jackman in their character's costumes on his Instagram story. Captioned "Don't Blink", the two heroes are seen in full get-up as Deadpool and the Wolverine paired up their iconic red and yellow colors.

The super-hero pair seem to be in a deep conversation as they make their way through a dirt road.

Jackman is all set to make a big comeback to Marvel through Deadpool 3, he'll be reprising his role as the Wolverine. The Australian actor last played the beloved character in the 2017 movie 'Logan'.

Earlier Hugh Jackman had reassured fans that his reprisal of Wolverine in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 would not interfere with the impactful events of Logan, the 2017 film that marked the conclusion of the superhero's cinematic journey with his death.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner makes epic comeback as Elektra in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 after 20-year hiatus

Netizens show excitment

On Twitter, people were excited to see comic-accurate costumes for both characters. Many were elated to find out that the costume design and color seemed as vibrant as they were in the original comic books.

Meanwhile, reuniting with Jackman and Reynolds in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 are familiar faces including Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand. Joining the cast are talented newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Additionally, it has been officially announced that Jennifer Garner will make a thrilling return as Elektra, reprising her iconic character from Ben Affleck's 2003 Daredevil film and her own spinoff in 2005, marking her comeback after a hiatus of nearly two decades.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner says motherhood is 'a gift', reflects on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Affleck