Deadpool 3: Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen roped in for the Marvel project

Deadpool 3, the highly anticipated third installment of Marvel's Deadpool film franchise, has been slated to hit the theatres in 2024. The much-awaited project, which will feature popular Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, features a stellar star cast including Hugh Jackman and The Crown fame actress Emma Corrin in its star cast, along with many other popular faces. As per the latest reports published by Deadline.com, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen is the latest addition to Deadpool 3's stellar star cast.

Matthew Macfadyen on board for Deadpool 3

As per the reports published by Deadline.com, Matthew Macfadyen, who is best known for his performance in the HBO series Succession, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Deadpool 3. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the Emmy Winner's role in the film, the reports confirm that Macfadyen has already signed the dotted line. More details on the popular star's character from the Marvel film franchise are expected to be revealed very soon.

Deadpool 3: Cast and Crew

For the unversed, the third installment will be the first Deadpool film to be made after the intellectual property was owned by Disney after the company acquired 20th Century Fox. Shawn Lewy will return to direct the installment, which is penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. This is also going to be the first film, in which Marvel Studios will collaborate with Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool team, for the first time.

Last year, in her interview with Variety, director Shawn Lewy opened up about the film and confirmed that the team is planning to retain the violent, raunchy tone of the first two installments, in the third part as well. It has also been confirmed that the makers have decided to revive the much-loved X-Men character Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, in the highly anticipated film.

