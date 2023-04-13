Deadpool 3 Update: Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic to return; Meet the star cast

Deadpool 3, the highly anticipated upcoming third installment in the Marvel Studios' celebrated franchise is getting bigger and better with its star cast. As reported earlier, the project will feature popular star Hugh Jackman as the celebrated character Wolverine once again. Thus, the much-awaited project marks Jackman's return to the celebrated role after a long gap of over 5 years. Now, it has been confirmed that some other popular stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will return to Deadpool 3.

Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic to return to Deadpool 3

As per the latest updates by Deadline, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are now officially a part of the Deadpool 3 star cast. According to the reports, Stefan Kapicic will reprise his character X-Man Colossus in the third installment, while Morena Baccarin returns as Vanessa, Deadpool's fiancee. Both characters were last seen in Deadpool 2, but the actor had played relatively minor parts in the narrative.