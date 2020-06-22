Deadpool 3 Update: Ryan Reynolds concerned Merc with a Mouth might be cornered in MCU owing to his foul mouth?

Deadpool is expected to appear in one of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before he could venture out for Deadpool 3. As MCU fans wait for an official update, sources hint that Ryan Reynolds is a tad concerned about the Merc with a Mouth's position in the franchise.

The ongoing Coronavirus crisis across the world has put Marvel Studios on the backfoot. The superhero movies production house was all set to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4 with Black Widow this summer. However, they had to delay their plans and change the calendar due to COVID-19. While MCU fans cannot wait to watch the Scarlett Johansson starrer and hear more about other projects in the pipeline, it has been reported that Ryan Reynolds is busy working on Deadpool 3 during the lockdown.

The Merc with a Mouth was roped into MCU following Disney and Fox deal. Last year, Reynolds visited Marvel Studios' office hinting that they were discussing Deadpool 3. It is now rumoured that the Canadian star wants the superhero to play a bigger role in the future of MCU.

If a report by WeGotThisCovered is to be believed, the actor is reportedly worried that Deadpool's R-Rated tag could impact Wade Wilson's position in MCU. Sources told the international outlet that Reynolds is "concerned" if Deadpool 3 is tagged R-rated in the Mouse House, Marvel might "confine him to his own corner of the MCU in an effort to keep the character’s more adult-orientated antics separate from the rest of the family-friendly roster."

The actor is reportedly "pushing" for Deadpool's involvement in the wider scheme of things at MCU. He hopes that the character acts as a "major player in the franchise, crossing over with the other heroes and being part of the big event arcs," the report states. Another report from the entertainment portal claims Kevin Feige wants Avengers: Endgame writers to pen Deadpool 3. It was previously hinted that Reynolds wanted to bring the OG writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on board of Deadpool 3. However, Feige wants people who have experience of working with MCU to pen the script. He is "seriously considering drafting" Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for the writing duties.

Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds are yet to address these reports.

