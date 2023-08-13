Deadpool 3: Was Ryan Reynold starrer removed from Disney's upcoming movies calendar?

Deadpool 3 is perhaps one of the most anticipated superhero movies of next year. Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have been waiting patiently for any news or new sneak peeks coming out of the set. We have some very unfortunate news for those looking forward to Ryan Reynold's movie, from the looks of it Hollywood productions have come to a standstill, which has also likely pushed the superhero movie's release further. Here's everything we know.

Was Deadpool 3 taken off Disney's upcoming movies calendar?

Despite Deadpool 3 being among the few Marvel Studios releases that were moved up, with a scheduled debut in May 2024, the current situation in Hollywood might lead to a delay for Deadpool 3. Immediately after the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney, Marvel Studios quickly announced the inclusion of Reynolds' Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in the MCU along with The Fantastic Four. Much to fan's joy, the 46-yer-old persuaded his longtime friend Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Merely a few weeks into filming, the onset of an actors' strike led to the suspension of production until all demands of the organization were met. Currently, the studio and the strikers are at a stalemate, prompting various studios to contemplate postponing some releases due to the unavailability of completed movies or TV shows. Deadpool 3 might be one of those. As per a recently unveiled list of Disney's upcoming cinema releases, as reported by ComicBook.com, the third installment of the franchise is missing from the lineup.

Rayn Reynolds invited Hugh Jackman to Wrexham game

The 47-year-old and his co-star Hugh Jackman celebrated the return of Wrexham to the Football League. The 54-year-old joined McElhenney at the Racecourse ground for Wrexham's opening EFL game of the season against newly-promoted MK Dons, marking the team's return to League Two after 2008.

Meanwhile, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Zazie Beetz, and Shiori Kutsuna will reprise their roles from the previous two films. As well as, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfayden are set to join them for their debut in the MCU.

