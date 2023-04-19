Deadpool 3: Why is Ryan Reynolds struggling to keep up with Hugh Jackman?

Ryan Reynolds has admitted that training with Hugh Jackman is making him sweat blood, sweat, and tears. While talking in an interview, he joked about how hard it is to keep up with his costar while shooting Deadpool 3. Ryan and Hugh’s real-life friendship has provided their fans with unlimited friendly banter over the years, and yet another trolling session of the costars has caught their eyes. All of Ryan and Hugh’s trolling is in friendly spirits, and we guarantee no mutants were hurt in the making of this article.

Ryan Reynolds on training with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have teamed up as costars to work on Deadpool 3 together. Hugh will be playing the role of the mutant Wolverine one more time. Ryan spoke on what it is like to work with Hugh Jackman as a costar and replied, “I'm trying… Hugh Jackman is a beast, you know? He's clearly obsessed with his own body. So, keeping up with someone who's that diligent is going to be challenging.”

After a clip from this interview was posted online, Hugh jokingly replied to Ryan’s clip with, “More like petrified. Have you seen you?” Fans on Twitter went crazy for this hilarious exchange between real-life friends and expressed their excitement for the upcoming movie. One fan commented, “One of my favorite Hollywood friendships, I seriously can't wait to see you both in the new Deadpool!” Another added, “WE have also wanted this for over a decade.”The fans love the pair's offline chemistry and seem to be even more eager to see them play Deadpool and Wolverine onscreen after their little interaction.

Hugh has been actively uploading videos from his workout sessions and giving the fans a glimpse of the process of how he is preparing for the movie. Fans have been loving his video series with the hashtag “#becomingwolverineagain”

Plot for Deadpool 3

The last time we saw Wolverine was in the movie Logan; he was stabbed in the heart by his evil clone, which in turn diminished his healing powers. Logan’s daughter Laura and the Transigen children bury him under a wooden X to honor his time in the X-men. In Deadpool 3, Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to prevent Logan from dying in 2029, which will end up with them getting lost in the multiverse. In the multiverse, they will be pursued by Mobius, who happens to have access to time-travel technology.

After declaring that Hugh Jackman would be a part of the Deadpool 3 cast, Ryan and he held a Q&A session for the fans. Hugh said, “I had a lot of questions. I'm sure you had a lot of questions. But rest assured, we're going to answer them right now. Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?” Ryan answered the question by hinting at the MCU multiverse being at play by saying the movie Logan was set in 2029, and it was a 'totally separate thing.'

