Deadpool And Wolverine New TRAILER Unveils Sabretooth's FIRST LOOK; See Here

Deadpool and Wolverine engage in an epic battle against Sabretooth!

The new “nice” teaser trailer for the highly anticipated superhero film just dropped, providing a deeper insight into the plot and revealing the first look of the ultimate villain. Wolverine pumps up before a showdown with Sabretooth in the wasteland, while Deadpool fangirls from behind! Check out the trailer below…

Sabretooth's look revealed in new Deadpool And Wolverine trailer

On June 28, Marvel Studios released a new ‘nice’ teaser trailer of the superhero film featuring the first look of Sabretooth. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, shared the trailer on social media and joked, “Don’t think we can add another “and” to the title.”

The trailer teases an epic battle between Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Sabretooth, who’s consistently been one of the deadliest villains in the X-men universe. The fight seems to take place in the wasteland, and the crumbling 20th Century Fox logo indicates the location as the void outside of time, aka Loki’s.

Tyler Mane, who played the villain in X-Men and was later replaced by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is reprising the role of Sabretooth for Deadpool And Wolverine.

Who is Sabretooth in the comics?

In the comics, Sabretooth is Wolverine's archnemesis and has characteristics similar to his—healing powers and claws—which made many fans believe that the villain might be Logan's father.

Advertisement

The film’s co-creator, Chris Claremont, originally supported the idea. However, after he finished writing the X-Men, the writers contradicted it, eventually dropping it. The villain first appeared in Iron Fist in 1997 and has become inseparable from the franchise ever since!]

Initially, ideas were floating about Deadpool and Wolverine being a PG-13 movie, which Reynolds strongly defended. “Nobody wanted to do a PG-13 ‘Deadpool’. Gun to my head, would I have done a PG-13 movie?” he said in an interview with LA Times.

“But my hope was always to have the R rating just to have the ability to really stretch our legs and explore this character in a different way than most of these superhero tentpole movies explore it,” he added.

Deadpool And Wolverine will be released on 26 July 2024.